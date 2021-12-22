Community Platforms Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | ToucanTech, Website Toolbox, Unily

The global community platform market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising demand for affordable CRM solutions and increasing demand from corporate & educational sector are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

ToucanTech (United Kingdom),Website Toolbox (United States),Unily (United Kingdom),EventBank (United States),Almabase, Inc. (United States),Influitive (Canada),Coherendz India Private Limited (India),Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India),Eleyo (United States),vBulletin Solutions (United States)

by Application (Content Management, Content Moderation, Discussion Boards, Event Management, Group Management, Membership Management, Social Media Management, Website Management, Others), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based)

Increasing Adoption of AI in Community Platform

Rising Demand for Affordable CRM Solutions

Increasing Demand from Educational Institutions

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region

Transforming Business Operations Propelled by Rising Demand for Consumer Interaction

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

