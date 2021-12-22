Body Armor Plates Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | Aegis Engineering Ltd, Armored Republic, LLC

“

The report titled Global Body Armor Plates Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Body Armor Plates market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Body Armor Plates market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Body Armor Plates market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Body Armor Plates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Body Armor Plates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Body Armor Plates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Body Armor Plates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Body Armor Plates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Body Armor Plates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Body Armor Plates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Body Armor Plates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aegis Engineering Ltd, Armored Republic, LLC, BAE Systems, Ballistic Body Armour Pty., Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M), Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd, Hellweg International, Kejo Limited Company, Pacific Safety Products, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc, Safariland, LLC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Steel

UHMWPE

Aramid

Composite Ceramic

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Armed Defense

Law Enforcement Protection

Other



The Body Armor Plates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Body Armor Plates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Body Armor Plates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Body Armor Plates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Body Armor Plates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Body Armor Plates market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Body Armor Plates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Body Armor Plates market?

Table of Contents:

1 Body Armor Plates Market Overview

1.1 Body Armor Plates Product Overview

1.2 Body Armor Plates Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Steel

1.2.2 UHMWPE

1.2.3 Aramid

1.2.4 Composite Ceramic

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Body Armor Plates Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Body Armor Plates Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Body Armor Plates Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Body Armor Plates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Body Armor Plates Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Body Armor Plates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Body Armor Plates Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Body Armor Plates Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Body Armor Plates Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Body Armor Plates Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Body Armor Plates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Body Armor Plates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Body Armor Plates Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Body Armor Plates Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Body Armor Plates as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Body Armor Plates Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Body Armor Plates Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Body Armor Plates Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Body Armor Plates Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Body Armor Plates Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Body Armor Plates Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Body Armor Plates Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Body Armor Plates Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Body Armor Plates by Application

4.1 Body Armor Plates Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Armed Defense

4.1.2 Law Enforcement Protection

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Body Armor Plates Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Body Armor Plates Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Body Armor Plates Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Body Armor Plates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Body Armor Plates Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Body Armor Plates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Body Armor Plates by Country

5.1 North America Body Armor Plates Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Body Armor Plates Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Body Armor Plates by Country

6.1 Europe Body Armor Plates Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Body Armor Plates Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Body Armor Plates by Country

8.1 Latin America Body Armor Plates Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Body Armor Plates Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Body Armor Plates Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Body Armor Plates Business

10.1 Aegis Engineering Ltd

10.1.1 Aegis Engineering Ltd Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aegis Engineering Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aegis Engineering Ltd Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aegis Engineering Ltd Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.1.5 Aegis Engineering Ltd Recent Development

10.2 Armored Republic, LLC

10.2.1 Armored Republic, LLC Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armored Republic, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Armored Republic, LLC Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aegis Engineering Ltd Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.2.5 Armored Republic, LLC Recent Development

10.3 BAE Systems

10.3.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 BAE Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BAE Systems Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BAE Systems Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.3.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

10.4 Ballistic Body Armour Pty.

10.4.1 Ballistic Body Armour Pty. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ballistic Body Armour Pty. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ballistic Body Armour Pty. Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ballistic Body Armour Pty. Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.4.5 Ballistic Body Armour Pty. Recent Development

10.5 Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M)

10.5.1 Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M) Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M) Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.5.5 Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M) Recent Development

10.6 Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd

10.6.1 Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.6.5 Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd Recent Development

10.7 Hellweg International

10.7.1 Hellweg International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hellweg International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hellweg International Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hellweg International Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.7.5 Hellweg International Recent Development

10.8 Kejo Limited Company

10.8.1 Kejo Limited Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kejo Limited Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kejo Limited Company Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kejo Limited Company Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.8.5 Kejo Limited Company Recent Development

10.9 Pacific Safety Products

10.9.1 Pacific Safety Products Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pacific Safety Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Pacific Safety Products Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Pacific Safety Products Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.9.5 Pacific Safety Products Recent Development

10.10 Point Blank Enterprises, Inc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Body Armor Plates Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Point Blank Enterprises, Inc Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Point Blank Enterprises, Inc Recent Development

10.11 Safariland, LLC

10.11.1 Safariland, LLC Corporation Information

10.11.2 Safariland, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Safariland, LLC Body Armor Plates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Safariland, LLC Body Armor Plates Products Offered

10.11.5 Safariland, LLC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Body Armor Plates Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Body Armor Plates Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Body Armor Plates Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Body Armor Plates Distributors

12.3 Body Armor Plates Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”