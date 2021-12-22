Athleisure Clothing Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2027 | Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Decathlon

“

The report titled Global Athleisure Clothing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Athleisure Clothing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Athleisure Clothing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Athleisure Clothing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Athleisure Clothing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Athleisure Clothing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2704067/global-athleisure-clothing-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Athleisure Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Athleisure Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Athleisure Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Athleisure Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Athleisure Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Athleisure Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Decathlon, Gap Inc, Lululemon Athletica, Mizuno USA, New Balance, NIKE, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., VF Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Male

Female

Kids



Market Segmentation by Application:

Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others



The Athleisure Clothing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Athleisure Clothing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Athleisure Clothing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Athleisure Clothing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Athleisure Clothing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Athleisure Clothing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Athleisure Clothing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Athleisure Clothing market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2704067/global-athleisure-clothing-market

Table of Contents:

1 Athleisure Clothing Market Overview

1.1 Athleisure Clothing Product Overview

1.2 Athleisure Clothing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Male

1.2.2 Female

1.2.3 Kids

1.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Athleisure Clothing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Athleisure Clothing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Athleisure Clothing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Athleisure Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Athleisure Clothing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Athleisure Clothing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Athleisure Clothing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Athleisure Clothing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Athleisure Clothing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Athleisure Clothing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Athleisure Clothing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Athleisure Clothing by Application

4.1 Athleisure Clothing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets

4.1.2 Speciality Stores

4.1.3 Online Retail Stores

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Athleisure Clothing by Country

5.1 North America Athleisure Clothing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Athleisure Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Athleisure Clothing by Country

6.1 Europe Athleisure Clothing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Athleisure Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Athleisure Clothing by Country

8.1 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Athleisure Clothing Business

10.1 Adidas AG

10.1.1 Adidas AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Adidas AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Adidas AG Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Adidas AG Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.1.5 Adidas AG Recent Development

10.2 Columbia Sportswear Company

10.2.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 Columbia Sportswear Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Columbia Sportswear Company Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Adidas AG Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.2.5 Columbia Sportswear Company Recent Development

10.3 Decathlon

10.3.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Decathlon Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Decathlon Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Decathlon Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.3.5 Decathlon Recent Development

10.4 Gap Inc

10.4.1 Gap Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Gap Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Gap Inc Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Gap Inc Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.4.5 Gap Inc Recent Development

10.5 Lululemon Athletica

10.5.1 Lululemon Athletica Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lululemon Athletica Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lululemon Athletica Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Lululemon Athletica Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.5.5 Lululemon Athletica Recent Development

10.6 Mizuno USA

10.6.1 Mizuno USA Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mizuno USA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mizuno USA Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mizuno USA Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.6.5 Mizuno USA Recent Development

10.7 New Balance

10.7.1 New Balance Corporation Information

10.7.2 New Balance Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 New Balance Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 New Balance Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.7.5 New Balance Recent Development

10.8 NIKE, Inc.

10.8.1 NIKE, Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 NIKE, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NIKE, Inc. Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NIKE, Inc. Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.8.5 NIKE, Inc. Recent Development

10.9 Under Armour, Inc.

10.9.1 Under Armour, Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Under Armour, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Under Armour, Inc. Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Under Armour, Inc. Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

10.9.5 Under Armour, Inc. Recent Development

10.10 VF Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Athleisure Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 VF Corporation Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Athleisure Clothing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Athleisure Clothing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Athleisure Clothing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Athleisure Clothing Distributors

12.3 Athleisure Clothing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2704067/global-athleisure-clothing-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”