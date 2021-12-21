Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market to Develop New Growth Story | Omnitracs, BMW, Toyota Motors

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans that have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitors’ market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Omnitracs Ltd. (United States),BMW AG (Germany),Toyota Motors (Japan),Bosch Automotive Technologies (Thailand),Ford Motor Co. (United States),General Motors (United States),Continental Automotive (Germany),Agero Connected Services Inc. (United States),Harman Infotainment (United States),Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan)

Definition:

Telematics combines navigation, safety, security and communication into one convenient piece of technology that fits in a vehicle’s dashboard. Automotive telematics systems receive wireless information and transmit it through a crash-resistant box. The vehicle telematics market has been greatly affected by rising operational costs, rooting from the increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs. Vehicle telematics solutions are being widely used by large- and medium-scale fleet owners for streamlining operations. The rate of adoption among small fleet owners has been slow, owing to factors, like lack of awareness, limited operation scale, smaller budgets, limited compliance norms, high capital requirements, and rise in operational costs.

Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Drivers:

Advanced technologies will reduce the production costs of telematics products

Government regulations for higher security measures

Growing amplified market penetration of smartphones propelling the vehicle telematics market

Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Trends:

Increasing concern of vehicle tracking and safety and security

Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Growth Opportunities:

Development in upcoming models of vehicles, the system is designed with by default mobile connectivity to satisfy government regulations

Growing concern towards safety and security, with infotainment and navigation services is bringing new opportunities

As the Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector market. Scope of Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.

Major Highlights of Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Factor Analysis

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2020)

Global Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector by Application (Public Transportation, Logistics, Defence, Other), Vehicle (Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Internal Combustion Engine, Electric Vehicles), Telematics (Plug-and-play OBD, Smartphone Based, Hard-wired Fleet Telematics Devices), Solution (Operations Management, Performance Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics, Fleet Analytics and Reporting, Driver Management, Insurance Telematics, Others)

Global Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector – Manufacturers/Players Analysis

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2026)

……………..

Chapter Nine: Vehicle Telematics in Public Sector Market Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Continue…..

