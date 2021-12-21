Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME

“

The report titled Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3977292/global-offshore-oil-amp-gas-drilling-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME, SHI, HHI, NOV, CIMC Raffles, CSIC Dalian, COSCO, CMHI

Market Segmentation by Product:

Jackups

Semi-submersible

Drillships



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil

Gas



The Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3977292/global-offshore-oil-amp-gas-drilling-market

Table of Contents:

1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling

1.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Jackups

1.2.3 Semi-submersible

1.2.4 Drillships

1.3 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil

1.3.3 Gas

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production

3.4.1 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production

3.5.1 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production

3.6.1 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production

3.7.1 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Keppel Corporation

7.1.1 Keppel Corporation Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.1.2 Keppel Corporation Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Keppel Corporation Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Keppel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Keppel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sembcorp Marine

7.2.1 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sembcorp Marine Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DSME

7.3.1 DSME Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.3.2 DSME Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DSME Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DSME Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DSME Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 SHI

7.4.1 SHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.4.2 SHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 SHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 SHI Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 HHI

7.5.1 HHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.5.2 HHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.5.3 HHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 HHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 HHI Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NOV

7.6.1 NOV Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.6.2 NOV Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NOV Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NOV Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NOV Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 CIMC Raffles

7.7.1 CIMC Raffles Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.7.2 CIMC Raffles Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.7.3 CIMC Raffles Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 CIMC Raffles Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CIMC Raffles Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 CSIC Dalian

7.8.1 CSIC Dalian Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.8.2 CSIC Dalian Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.8.3 CSIC Dalian Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 CSIC Dalian Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CSIC Dalian Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 COSCO

7.9.1 COSCO Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.9.2 COSCO Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.9.3 COSCO Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 COSCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 COSCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CMHI

7.10.1 CMHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Corporation Information

7.10.2 CMHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CMHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CMHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CMHI Recent Developments/Updates

8 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling

8.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Distributors List

9.3 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Trends

10.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Growth Drivers

10.3 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Challenges

10.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3977292/global-offshore-oil-amp-gas-drilling-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”