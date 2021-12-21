Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Andovar Pte, Crowdin, Lessify.io

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans that have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitors’ market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The Computer Assisted Translation Software Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Andovar Pte Ltd. (Singapore),Crowdin (Estonia),Lessify.io (Switzerland),lingohub GmbH (Austria),Lokalise, Inc.(United States),MateCat (Italy),memoQ (Hungary),Memsource (Czechia),MotionPoint Corporation. (United States),Pairaphrase LLC (United States)

Definition:

Computer assisted translation software, also known as CAT tool or software, is used by linguists and translators to translate a text into the language they require. Additionally, the translated text is saved into a database, which is known as Translation Memory (TM). Computer assisted translation software enables higher level of content translation in less time, as it breaks the content into small text segments. One of the important trends observed in the translation industry includes the integration of advanced technologies with translation software. The innovation in the translation industry is expanding based on continuous technological evolution.

Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Drivers:

Growing number of translation software provided by companies through the internet, and the increasing need for translation of web content and websites across organizations

Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Trends:

Growing popularity of audio and video translations

Rising demand for cloud-based computer assisted translation software

Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Growth Opportunities:

Growing focus of translation management systems (TMS) across small & medium and large enterprises

Major Highlights of Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Factor Analysis

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Computer Assisted Translation Software, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2020)

Global Computer Assisted Translation Software by Application (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Legal, Medical, Tourism & Travel, Financial & Banking, Others)

Global Computer Assisted Translation Software Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Computer Assisted Translation Software – Manufacturers/Players Analysis

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Computer Assisted Translation Software, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2026)

……………..

Chapter Nine: Computer Assisted Translation Software Market Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Continue…..

