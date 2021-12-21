Digital Assurance & Testing Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Atos, Capgemini, Micro Focus

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Digital Assurance & Testing Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans that have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitors’ market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The Digital Assurance & Testing Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Atos SE (France),Capgemini (France),Micro Focus (United Kingdom),Accenture (Ireland),Cognizant (United States),Cigniti Technologies (India),Hexaware software Inc. (India),SQS Software Quality Systems (Germany),DXC Technology Company (United States)

Definition:

Digital assurance is quality assurance practices to confirm smooth connections among different parts of digital ecosystems incorporating interconnected procedures, individuals, and things cutting over the mobile, social, analytics, and cloud stack. The digital assurance practices become crucial for the organization, which is facing complexities externally and internally from the environment. The main goal is to develop the other functionalities without changing the core competence. Digital assurance & testing includes the various processes like unified web and mobile test automation framework that provides tool agnostic, IP-led and platform independent testing solution for automating complex business processes. Another process is internet Services, performance test accelerator and compliance testing accelerator.

Digital Assurance & Testing Market Drivers:

Increasing Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy

Increasing adoption of big data & analytics, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT)



Digital Assurance & Testing Market Trends:

Digital Assurance & Testing Market Growth Opportunities:

Untapped Market of Emerging Nation

Increasing adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and open source testing tools



Major Highlights of Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Digital Assurance & Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Digital Assurance & Testing Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Digital Assurance & Testing Market Factor Analysis

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Digital Assurance & Testing, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2020)

Global Digital Assurance & Testing by Industry (Government and public sector, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom, and media and entertainment, Healthcare and life sciences, Retail and e Commerce, Manufacturing, Transportation and logistics, Others (Education, and Energy & Utilities)), Testing Type (Application Programming Interface (API) testing, Functional testing, Network testing, Performance testing, Security testing, Usability testing), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Testing Mode (Manual testing, Test automation)

Global Digital Assurance & Testing Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Digital Assurance & Testing – Manufacturers/Players Analysis

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Digital Assurance & Testing, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2026)

……………..

Chapter Nine: Digital Assurance & Testing Market Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Continue…..

