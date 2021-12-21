LED Lights for Horticulture Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Philips, Osram, Everlight Electronics

“

The report titled Global LED Lights for Horticulture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The LED Lights for Horticulture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LED Lights for Horticulture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LED Lights for Horticulture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, Cree, General Electric, Gavita, Kessil, Fionia Lighting, Illumitex, Lumigrow, Valoya, Cidly, Heliospectra AB, Ohmax Optoelectronic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Power (＜300W)

High Power (≥300W)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D



The LED Lights for Horticulture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global LED Lights for Horticulture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global LED Lights for Horticulture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LED Lights for Horticulture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LED Lights for Horticulture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LED Lights for Horticulture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LED Lights for Horticulture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LED Lights for Horticulture market?

Table of Contents:

1 LED Lights for Horticulture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Lights for Horticulture

1.2 LED Lights for Horticulture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Low Power (＜300W)

1.2.3 High Power (≥300W)

1.3 LED Lights for Horticulture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Greenhouse

1.3.3 Indoor and Vertical Farming

1.3.4 R&D

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America LED Lights for Horticulture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China LED Lights for Horticulture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan LED Lights for Horticulture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 LED Lights for Horticulture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers LED Lights for Horticulture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 LED Lights for Horticulture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 LED Lights for Horticulture Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest LED Lights for Horticulture Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of LED Lights for Horticulture Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America LED Lights for Horticulture Production

3.4.1 North America LED Lights for Horticulture Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Production

3.5.1 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China LED Lights for Horticulture Production

3.6.1 China LED Lights for Horticulture Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan LED Lights for Horticulture Production

3.7.1 Japan LED Lights for Horticulture Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Region

4.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global LED Lights for Horticulture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Philips LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Osram

7.2.1 Osram LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.2.2 Osram LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Osram LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Osram Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Osram Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Everlight Electronics

7.3.1 Everlight Electronics LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.3.2 Everlight Electronics LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Everlight Electronics LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Everlight Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hubbell Lighting

7.4.1 Hubbell Lighting LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hubbell Lighting LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hubbell Lighting LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hubbell Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cree

7.5.1 Cree LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cree LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cree LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cree Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cree Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 General Electric

7.6.1 General Electric LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.6.2 General Electric LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.6.3 General Electric LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 General Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Gavita

7.7.1 Gavita LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gavita LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Gavita LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Gavita Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gavita Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kessil

7.8.1 Kessil LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kessil LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kessil LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kessil Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kessil Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Fionia Lighting

7.9.1 Fionia Lighting LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fionia Lighting LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Fionia Lighting LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Fionia Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Fionia Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Illumitex

7.10.1 Illumitex LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.10.2 Illumitex LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Illumitex LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Illumitex Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Illumitex Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lumigrow

7.11.1 Lumigrow LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lumigrow LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lumigrow LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Lumigrow Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lumigrow Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Valoya

7.12.1 Valoya LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.12.2 Valoya LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Valoya LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Valoya Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Valoya Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Cidly

7.13.1 Cidly LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cidly LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Cidly LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Cidly Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Cidly Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Heliospectra AB

7.14.1 Heliospectra AB LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.14.2 Heliospectra AB LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Heliospectra AB LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Heliospectra AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Heliospectra AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Ohmax Optoelectronic

7.15.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Lights for Horticulture Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Lights for Horticulture Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Ohmax Optoelectronic Recent Developments/Updates

8 LED Lights for Horticulture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 LED Lights for Horticulture Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Lights for Horticulture

8.4 LED Lights for Horticulture Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 LED Lights for Horticulture Distributors List

9.3 LED Lights for Horticulture Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 LED Lights for Horticulture Industry Trends

10.2 LED Lights for Horticulture Growth Drivers

10.3 LED Lights for Horticulture Market Challenges

10.4 LED Lights for Horticulture Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of LED Lights for Horticulture by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan LED Lights for Horticulture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of LED Lights for Horticulture

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of LED Lights for Horticulture by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of LED Lights for Horticulture by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of LED Lights for Horticulture by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of LED Lights for Horticulture by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of LED Lights for Horticulture by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LED Lights for Horticulture by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of LED Lights for Horticulture by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of LED Lights for Horticulture by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

