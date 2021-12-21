Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | 3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Hermes Abrasives

“

The report titled Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-woven Abrasive Disc report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-woven Abrasive Disc report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Hermes Abrasives, Dewalt, Arc Abrasives, Mirka, Sia Abrasives, Klingspor, Nihon Kenshi, Osborn, Walter Surface Technologies, Sait Abrasivi, United Star Abrasives, Nca(Noritake), Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products, Kure Grinding Wheel, Valgro-Fynex, Venger-Abrasives, Kanai Juyo Kogyo, Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives, Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst, Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive, Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech, Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials, White Dove, Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive, Zzsm

Market Segmentation by Product:

PA

PP

PE

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machinery

Electronic

Furniture

Automobile

Others



The Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-woven Abrasive Disc market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-woven Abrasive Disc industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-woven Abrasive Disc market?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-woven Abrasive Disc

1.2 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PA

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 PE

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Machinery

1.3.3 Electronic

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Automobile

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non-woven Abrasive Disc Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non-woven Abrasive Disc Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Non-woven Abrasive Disc Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Non-woven Abrasive Disc Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-woven Abrasive Disc Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production

3.4.1 North America Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production

3.6.1 China Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Non-woven Abrasive Disc Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Saint-Gobain Abrasives

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saint-Gobain Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Saint-Gobain Abrasives Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Saint-Gobain Abrasives Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hermes Abrasives

7.3.1 Hermes Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hermes Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hermes Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hermes Abrasives Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hermes Abrasives Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dewalt

7.4.1 Dewalt Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dewalt Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dewalt Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dewalt Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dewalt Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Arc Abrasives

7.5.1 Arc Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.5.2 Arc Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Arc Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Arc Abrasives Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Arc Abrasives Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mirka

7.6.1 Mirka Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mirka Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mirka Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mirka Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mirka Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sia Abrasives

7.7.1 Sia Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sia Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sia Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sia Abrasives Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sia Abrasives Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Klingspor

7.8.1 Klingspor Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.8.2 Klingspor Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Klingspor Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Klingspor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Klingspor Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nihon Kenshi

7.9.1 Nihon Kenshi Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nihon Kenshi Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nihon Kenshi Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nihon Kenshi Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nihon Kenshi Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Osborn

7.10.1 Osborn Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.10.2 Osborn Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Osborn Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Osborn Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Osborn Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Walter Surface Technologies

7.11.1 Walter Surface Technologies Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.11.2 Walter Surface Technologies Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Walter Surface Technologies Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Walter Surface Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Walter Surface Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sait Abrasivi

7.12.1 Sait Abrasivi Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sait Abrasivi Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sait Abrasivi Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sait Abrasivi Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sait Abrasivi Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 United Star Abrasives

7.13.1 United Star Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.13.2 United Star Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.13.3 United Star Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 United Star Abrasives Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 United Star Abrasives Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Nca(Noritake)

7.14.1 Nca(Noritake) Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nca(Noritake) Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Nca(Noritake) Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Nca(Noritake) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Nca(Noritake) Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products

7.15.1 Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.15.2 Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Kure Grinding Wheel

7.16.1 Kure Grinding Wheel Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kure Grinding Wheel Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Kure Grinding Wheel Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Kure Grinding Wheel Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Kure Grinding Wheel Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Valgro-Fynex

7.17.1 Valgro-Fynex Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.17.2 Valgro-Fynex Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Valgro-Fynex Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Valgro-Fynex Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Valgro-Fynex Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Venger-Abrasives

7.18.1 Venger-Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.18.2 Venger-Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Venger-Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Venger-Abrasives Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Venger-Abrasives Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Kanai Juyo Kogyo

7.19.1 Kanai Juyo Kogyo Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.19.2 Kanai Juyo Kogyo Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Kanai Juyo Kogyo Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Kanai Juyo Kogyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Kanai Juyo Kogyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives

7.20.1 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.20.2 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst

7.21.1 Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive

7.22.1 Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.22.2 Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech

7.23.1 Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.23.2 Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials

7.24.1 Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.24.2 Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 White Dove

7.25.1 White Dove Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.25.2 White Dove Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.25.3 White Dove Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 White Dove Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 White Dove Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive

7.26.1 Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.26.2 Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Zzsm

7.27.1 Zzsm Non-woven Abrasive Disc Corporation Information

7.27.2 Zzsm Non-woven Abrasive Disc Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Zzsm Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Zzsm Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Zzsm Recent Developments/Updates

8 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-woven Abrasive Disc

8.4 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Distributors List

9.3 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Industry Trends

10.2 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Growth Drivers

10.3 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Challenges

10.4 Non-woven Abrasive Disc Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Non-woven Abrasive Disc Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-woven Abrasive Disc

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-woven Abrasive Disc by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”