Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The report titled Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas Turbines in Thermal Power report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Turbines in Thermal Power report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Harbin Electric International, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ansaldo Energia, Solar Turbines, MAN Diesel & Turbo, MTU Aero Engines, Centrax

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less than 30 MW

31-120 MW

Greater than 120 MW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Coal-fired Steam Turbine Power Generation

Fuel Turbine Power Generation

Gas-steam Combined Cycle Power Generation



The Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas Turbines in Thermal Power industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power

1.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Less than 30 MW

1.2.3 31-120 MW

1.2.4 Greater than 120 MW

1.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Coal-fired Steam Turbine Power Generation

1.3.3 Fuel Turbine Power Generation

1.3.4 Gas-steam Combined Cycle Power Generation

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production

3.4.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production

3.5.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production

3.6.1 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production

3.7.1 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 GE

7.1.1 GE Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.1.2 GE Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.1.3 GE Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Harbin Electric International

7.4.1 Harbin Electric International Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.4.2 Harbin Electric International Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Harbin Electric International Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Harbin Electric International Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Harbin Electric International Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals

7.5.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.6.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ansaldo Energia

7.7.1 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ansaldo Energia Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ansaldo Energia Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Solar Turbines

7.8.1 Solar Turbines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.8.2 Solar Turbines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Solar Turbines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Solar Turbines Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Solar Turbines Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 MAN Diesel & Turbo

7.9.1 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.9.2 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.9.3 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 MAN Diesel & Turbo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 MAN Diesel & Turbo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 MTU Aero Engines

7.10.1 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.10.2 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.10.3 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 MTU Aero Engines Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 MTU Aero Engines Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Centrax

7.11.1 Centrax Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Corporation Information

7.11.2 Centrax Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Centrax Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Centrax Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Centrax Recent Developments/Updates

8 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power

8.4 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Distributors List

9.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Industry Trends

10.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Growth Drivers

10.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Challenges

10.4 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

