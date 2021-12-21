Luer Lock Market to Develop New Growth Story | Becton Dickinson, Nipro, Baxter

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Luer Lock Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans that have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitors’ market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The Luer Lock Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) (United States),Nipro Corporation (Japan),Baxter International Inc. (United States),B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),Terumo Corporation (Japan),Medtronic plc. (United States),Smiths Group plc. (United Kingdom),Hamilton (United States),GPC-Medical (India),Air-Tite Products Co., Inc. (United States)

Definition:

Luer Lock is a syringe with a threaded locking border, and where the release of the threaded locking is done using a very simple trigger action. Both traditional luer slip and luer lock applications are disconnected using two hands for the operation with the help of fingers in close proximity with critical aseptic parts and sharp objects of medical procedures. The common luer is a simple fits-all solution that has now created significant complications in gradually complex medical environments.

Luer Lock Market Drivers:

The Significant Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Trend towards Plastic Pre Filled Syringes

Luer Lock Market Trends:

Technological Advancements Spur Evolution in the Syringes

Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes

Luer Lock Market Growth Opportunities:

Developing Healthcare Infrastructure among the Developing Countries

Major Highlights of Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Luer Lock Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Luer Lock Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Luer Lock Market Factor Analysis

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Luer Lock, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2020)

Global Luer Lock by Type (One Piece Luer Lock, Two-Piece Luer Lock/Rotating Collar Luer Lock), End-User (Hospital, Blood Collection Centers, Diabetic Care Center, Veterinary Care Center, Others), Material (Glass, Polymer), Usability (Disposable, Reusable)

Global Luer Lock Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Luer Lock – Manufacturers/Players Analysis

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Luer Lock, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2026)

……………..

Chapter Nine: Luer Lock Market Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Continue…..

