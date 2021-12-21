Gas Water Heaters Market Growth 2021, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | AO Smith, Rheem, Eemax

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Gas Water Heaters Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Water Heaters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Water Heaters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Water Heaters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Water Heaters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Water Heaters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Water Heaters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AO Smith, Rheem, Eemax, Stiebel Eltron, Bosch, Dormont, Midea, AEG, Euromaid, Technika, Baumatic, Siemens, Ilve, Thermador

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tank

Tankless



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial

Industrial



The Gas Water Heaters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Water Heaters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Water Heaters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Gas Water Heaters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Water Heaters

1.2 Gas Water Heaters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Tank

1.2.3 Tankless

1.3 Gas Water Heaters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Gas Water Heaters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Gas Water Heaters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Gas Water Heaters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Gas Water Heaters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Gas Water Heaters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gas Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Gas Water Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Gas Water Heaters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Gas Water Heaters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Gas Water Heaters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Gas Water Heaters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Gas Water Heaters Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Gas Water Heaters Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gas Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Gas Water Heaters Production

3.4.1 North America Gas Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Gas Water Heaters Production

3.5.1 Europe Gas Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Gas Water Heaters Production

3.6.1 China Gas Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Gas Water Heaters Production

3.7.1 Japan Gas Water Heaters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Gas Water Heaters Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Gas Water Heaters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gas Water Heaters Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gas Water Heaters Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Water Heaters Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Gas Water Heaters Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gas Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Gas Water Heaters Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Gas Water Heaters Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Gas Water Heaters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AO Smith

7.1.1 AO Smith Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.1.2 AO Smith Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AO Smith Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AO Smith Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AO Smith Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Rheem

7.2.1 Rheem Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rheem Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Rheem Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Rheem Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Rheem Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Eemax

7.3.1 Eemax Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.3.2 Eemax Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Eemax Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Eemax Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Eemax Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Stiebel Eltron

7.4.1 Stiebel Eltron Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stiebel Eltron Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Stiebel Eltron Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Stiebel Eltron Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Stiebel Eltron Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Bosch

7.5.1 Bosch Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bosch Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Bosch Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dormont

7.6.1 Dormont Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dormont Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dormont Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dormont Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dormont Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Midea

7.7.1 Midea Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.7.2 Midea Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Midea Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Midea Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Midea Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Bosch

7.8.1 Bosch Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bosch Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Bosch Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 AEG

7.9.1 AEG Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.9.2 AEG Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.9.3 AEG Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 AEG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 AEG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Euromaid

7.10.1 Euromaid Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.10.2 Euromaid Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Euromaid Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Euromaid Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Euromaid Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Technika

7.11.1 Technika Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.11.2 Technika Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Technika Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Technika Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Technika Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Baumatic

7.12.1 Baumatic Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.12.2 Baumatic Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Baumatic Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Baumatic Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Baumatic Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Siemens

7.13.1 Siemens Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.13.2 Siemens Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Siemens Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Ilve

7.14.1 Ilve Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ilve Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Ilve Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Ilve Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Ilve Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Thermador

7.15.1 Thermador Gas Water Heaters Corporation Information

7.15.2 Thermador Gas Water Heaters Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Thermador Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Thermador Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Thermador Recent Developments/Updates

8 Gas Water Heaters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Gas Water Heaters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gas Water Heaters

8.4 Gas Water Heaters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Gas Water Heaters Distributors List

9.3 Gas Water Heaters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Gas Water Heaters Industry Trends

10.2 Gas Water Heaters Growth Drivers

10.3 Gas Water Heaters Market Challenges

10.4 Gas Water Heaters Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gas Water Heaters by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Gas Water Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Gas Water Heaters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Gas Water Heaters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Gas Water Heaters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Gas Water Heaters by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Gas Water Heaters by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gas Water Heaters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gas Water Heaters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Gas Water Heaters by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Gas Water Heaters by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”