Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2027 | Bosch, AGCO Corporation, Ashok Leyland Ltd

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petrol (Gasoline) Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bosch, AGCO Corporation, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Caterpillar Incorporated, Cummins, Ford Motor, General Motors, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Mahindra Heavy Engines, MAN SE, Navistar International Corporation, Rolls-Royce, Toyota Industries Corporation, Volvo, Volkswagen AG

Market Segmentation by Product:

2 Stroke Petrol(Gasoline) Engine

4 Stroke Petrol(Gasoline) Engine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aircraft

Marine

Agricultural Machine



The Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine

1.2 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 2 Stroke Petrol(Gasoline) Engine

1.2.3 4 Stroke Petrol(Gasoline) Engine

1.3 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aircraft

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Agricultural Machine

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production

3.4.1 North America Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production

3.5.1 Europe Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production

3.6.1 China Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production

3.7.1 Japan Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bosch Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Bosch Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AGCO Corporation

7.2.1 AGCO Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.2.2 AGCO Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AGCO Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AGCO Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ashok Leyland Ltd

7.3.1 Ashok Leyland Ltd Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ashok Leyland Ltd Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ashok Leyland Ltd Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ashok Leyland Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ashok Leyland Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Caterpillar Incorporated

7.4.1 Caterpillar Incorporated Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Caterpillar Incorporated Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Caterpillar Incorporated Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Caterpillar Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Caterpillar Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cummins

7.5.1 Cummins Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cummins Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cummins Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cummins Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cummins Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ford Motor

7.6.1 Ford Motor Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ford Motor Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ford Motor Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ford Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ford Motor Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 General Motors

7.7.1 General Motors Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.7.2 General Motors Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.7.3 General Motors Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 General Motors Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 General Motors Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

7.8.1 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Mahindra Heavy Engines

7.9.1 Mahindra Heavy Engines Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mahindra Heavy Engines Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Mahindra Heavy Engines Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Mahindra Heavy Engines Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Mahindra Heavy Engines Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 MAN SE

7.10.1 MAN SE Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.10.2 MAN SE Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.10.3 MAN SE Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 MAN SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 MAN SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Navistar International Corporation

7.11.1 Navistar International Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.11.2 Navistar International Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Navistar International Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Navistar International Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Navistar International Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Rolls-Royce

7.12.1 Rolls-Royce Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.12.2 Rolls-Royce Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Rolls-Royce Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Rolls-Royce Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Toyota Industries Corporation

7.13.1 Toyota Industries Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.13.2 Toyota Industries Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Toyota Industries Corporation Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Toyota Industries Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Toyota Industries Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Volvo

7.14.1 Volvo Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.14.2 Volvo Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Volvo Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Volvo Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Volvo Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Volkswagen AG

7.15.1 Volkswagen AG Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Corporation Information

7.15.2 Volkswagen AG Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Volkswagen AG Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Volkswagen AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Volkswagen AG Recent Developments/Updates

8 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine

8.4 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Distributors List

9.3 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Industry Trends

10.2 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Growth Drivers

10.3 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Challenges

10.4 Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Petrol (Gasoline) Engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Petrol (Gasoline) Engine by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

