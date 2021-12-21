Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | Neo, Ugimag, NSSMC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Neo, Ugimag, NSSMC, TDK, Daido Steel, Shin-Etsu Chemical, R.Audemars SA, Hitachi Metals, Tianhe Magnets, Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech, Zhong Ke San Huan, Ta Tong Magnet, Galaxy Magnets, DEMGC, BJMT, Earth-Panda, Guangzhou Golden South, JiangXi YingGuang, Ningbo Yunsheng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bonding Neodymium Magnet

Sintering Neodymium Magnet



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electro-Acoustic Field

Electronic appliances Field

Mechanical equipment Field



The Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market expansion?

What will be the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets

1.2 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bonding Neodymium Magnet

1.2.3 Sintering Neodymium Magnet

1.3 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electro-Acoustic Field

1.3.3 Electronic appliances Field

1.3.4 Mechanical equipment Field

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production

3.4.1 North America Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production

3.5.1 Europe Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production

3.6.1 China Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production

3.7.1 Japan Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Neo

7.1.1 Neo Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.1.2 Neo Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Neo Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Neo Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Neo Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ugimag

7.2.1 Ugimag Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ugimag Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ugimag Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ugimag Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ugimag Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NSSMC

7.3.1 NSSMC Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.3.2 NSSMC Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NSSMC Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NSSMC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NSSMC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 TDK

7.4.1 TDK Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.4.2 TDK Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TDK Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TDK Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Daido Steel

7.5.1 Daido Steel Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.5.2 Daido Steel Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Daido Steel Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Daido Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Daido Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.6.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 R.Audemars SA

7.7.1 R.Audemars SA Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.7.2 R.Audemars SA Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.7.3 R.Audemars SA Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 R.Audemars SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 R.Audemars SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hitachi Metals

7.8.1 Hitachi Metals Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hitachi Metals Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hitachi Metals Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hitachi Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tianhe Magnets

7.9.1 Tianhe Magnets Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tianhe Magnets Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tianhe Magnets Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Tianhe Magnets Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tianhe Magnets Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech

7.10.1 Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Zhong Ke San Huan

7.11.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ta Tong Magnet

7.12.1 Ta Tong Magnet Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ta Tong Magnet Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ta Tong Magnet Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Ta Tong Magnet Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ta Tong Magnet Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Galaxy Magnets

7.13.1 Galaxy Magnets Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.13.2 Galaxy Magnets Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Galaxy Magnets Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Galaxy Magnets Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Galaxy Magnets Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 DEMGC

7.14.1 DEMGC Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.14.2 DEMGC Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.14.3 DEMGC Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 DEMGC Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 DEMGC Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 BJMT

7.15.1 BJMT Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.15.2 BJMT Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.15.3 BJMT Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 BJMT Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 BJMT Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Earth-Panda

7.16.1 Earth-Panda Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.16.2 Earth-Panda Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Earth-Panda Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Earth-Panda Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Earth-Panda Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Guangzhou Golden South

7.17.1 Guangzhou Golden South Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.17.2 Guangzhou Golden South Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Guangzhou Golden South Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Guangzhou Golden South Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Guangzhou Golden South Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 JiangXi YingGuang

7.18.1 JiangXi YingGuang Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.18.2 JiangXi YingGuang Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.18.3 JiangXi YingGuang Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 JiangXi YingGuang Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 JiangXi YingGuang Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Ningbo Yunsheng

7.19.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Ningbo Yunsheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Recent Developments/Updates

8 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets

8.4 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Distributors List

9.3 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Industry Trends

10.2 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Growth Drivers

10.3 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Challenges

10.4 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”