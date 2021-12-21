Glucose Monitoring Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | Roche Diagnostics, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories
“
The report titled Global Glucose Monitoring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glucose Monitoring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glucose Monitoring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glucose Monitoring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638450/global-glucose-monitoring-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glucose Monitoring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glucose Monitoring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glucose Monitoring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glucose Monitoring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glucose Monitoring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glucose Monitoring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Roche Diagnostics, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Omron, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Diagnostics, B. Braun, i-SENS, ARKRAY, AgaMatrix, OK Biotech, 77 Elektronika, ALL Medicus, Infopia Co.,LTD, ISOtech, SANNUO, Yicheng, Yuwell, Andon
Market Segmentation by Product:
Glucose Meter
Glucose Test Strips
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hospital
Clinic
Household
The Glucose Monitoring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glucose Monitoring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glucose Monitoring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Glucose Monitoring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glucose Monitoring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Glucose Monitoring market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Glucose Monitoring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glucose Monitoring market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638450/global-glucose-monitoring-market
Table of Contents:
1 Glucose Monitoring Market Overview
1.1 Glucose Monitoring Product Overview
1.2 Glucose Monitoring Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Glucose Meter
1.2.2 Glucose Test Strips
1.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Glucose Monitoring Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Glucose Monitoring Industry
1.5.1.1 Glucose Monitoring Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Glucose Monitoring Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Glucose Monitoring Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Glucose Monitoring Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Glucose Monitoring Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glucose Monitoring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Glucose Monitoring Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Glucose Monitoring Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glucose Monitoring Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glucose Monitoring as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glucose Monitoring Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Glucose Monitoring Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Glucose Monitoring Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Glucose Monitoring by Application
4.1 Glucose Monitoring Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospital
4.1.2 Clinic
4.1.3 Household
4.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Glucose Monitoring Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Glucose Monitoring by Application
4.5.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Glucose Monitoring by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring by Application
5 North America Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glucose Monitoring Business
10.1 Roche Diagnostics
10.1.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information
10.1.2 Roche Diagnostics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Roche Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Roche Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.1.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development
10.2 Johnson and Johnson
10.2.1 Johnson and Johnson Corporation Information
10.2.2 Johnson and Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Johnson and Johnson Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Roche Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.2.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information
10.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
10.4 Bayer AG
10.4.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information
10.4.2 Bayer AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Bayer AG Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Bayer AG Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.4.5 Bayer AG Recent Development
10.5 Omron
10.5.1 Omron Corporation Information
10.5.2 Omron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Omron Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Omron Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.5.5 Omron Recent Development
10.6 Terumo Corporation
10.6.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information
10.6.2 Terumo Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Terumo Corporation Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Terumo Corporation Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.6.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development
10.7 Nipro Diagnostics
10.7.1 Nipro Diagnostics Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nipro Diagnostics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Nipro Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Nipro Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.7.5 Nipro Diagnostics Recent Development
10.8 B. Braun
10.8.1 B. Braun Corporation Information
10.8.2 B. Braun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 B. Braun Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 B. Braun Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.8.5 B. Braun Recent Development
10.9 i-SENS
10.9.1 i-SENS Corporation Information
10.9.2 i-SENS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 i-SENS Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 i-SENS Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.9.5 i-SENS Recent Development
10.10 ARKRAY
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Glucose Monitoring Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ARKRAY Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ARKRAY Recent Development
10.11 AgaMatrix
10.11.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information
10.11.2 AgaMatrix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 AgaMatrix Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 AgaMatrix Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.11.5 AgaMatrix Recent Development
10.12 OK Biotech
10.12.1 OK Biotech Corporation Information
10.12.2 OK Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 OK Biotech Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 OK Biotech Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.12.5 OK Biotech Recent Development
10.13 77 Elektronika
10.13.1 77 Elektronika Corporation Information
10.13.2 77 Elektronika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 77 Elektronika Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 77 Elektronika Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.13.5 77 Elektronika Recent Development
10.14 ALL Medicus
10.14.1 ALL Medicus Corporation Information
10.14.2 ALL Medicus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 ALL Medicus Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 ALL Medicus Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.14.5 ALL Medicus Recent Development
10.15 Infopia Co.,LTD
10.15.1 Infopia Co.,LTD Corporation Information
10.15.2 Infopia Co.,LTD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Infopia Co.,LTD Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Infopia Co.,LTD Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.15.5 Infopia Co.,LTD Recent Development
10.16 ISOtech
10.16.1 ISOtech Corporation Information
10.16.2 ISOtech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 ISOtech Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 ISOtech Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.16.5 ISOtech Recent Development
10.17 SANNUO
10.17.1 SANNUO Corporation Information
10.17.2 SANNUO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 SANNUO Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 SANNUO Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.17.5 SANNUO Recent Development
10.18 Yicheng
10.18.1 Yicheng Corporation Information
10.18.2 Yicheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Yicheng Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Yicheng Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.18.5 Yicheng Recent Development
10.19 Yuwell
10.19.1 Yuwell Corporation Information
10.19.2 Yuwell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Yuwell Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Yuwell Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.19.5 Yuwell Recent Development
10.20 Andon
10.20.1 Andon Corporation Information
10.20.2 Andon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Andon Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Andon Glucose Monitoring Products Offered
10.20.5 Andon Recent Development
11 Glucose Monitoring Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Glucose Monitoring Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Glucose Monitoring Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1638450/global-glucose-monitoring-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”