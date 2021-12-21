Glucose Monitoring Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | Roche Diagnostics, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories

“

The report titled Global Glucose Monitoring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glucose Monitoring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glucose Monitoring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glucose Monitoring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638450/global-glucose-monitoring-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glucose Monitoring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glucose Monitoring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glucose Monitoring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glucose Monitoring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glucose Monitoring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glucose Monitoring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roche Diagnostics, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Omron, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Diagnostics, B. Braun, i-SENS, ARKRAY, AgaMatrix, OK Biotech, 77 Elektronika, ALL Medicus, Infopia Co.,LTD, ISOtech, SANNUO, Yicheng, Yuwell, Andon

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glucose Meter

Glucose Test Strips



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Household



The Glucose Monitoring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glucose Monitoring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glucose Monitoring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glucose Monitoring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glucose Monitoring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glucose Monitoring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glucose Monitoring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glucose Monitoring market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638450/global-glucose-monitoring-market

Table of Contents:

1 Glucose Monitoring Market Overview

1.1 Glucose Monitoring Product Overview

1.2 Glucose Monitoring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glucose Meter

1.2.2 Glucose Test Strips

1.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Glucose Monitoring Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Glucose Monitoring Industry

1.5.1.1 Glucose Monitoring Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Glucose Monitoring Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Glucose Monitoring Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glucose Monitoring Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glucose Monitoring Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glucose Monitoring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glucose Monitoring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glucose Monitoring Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glucose Monitoring Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glucose Monitoring as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glucose Monitoring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glucose Monitoring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glucose Monitoring Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Glucose Monitoring by Application

4.1 Glucose Monitoring Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.1.3 Household

4.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glucose Monitoring Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Glucose Monitoring by Application

4.5.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Glucose Monitoring by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring by Application

5 North America Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glucose Monitoring Business

10.1 Roche Diagnostics

10.1.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Roche Diagnostics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Roche Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Roche Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.1.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

10.2 Johnson and Johnson

10.2.1 Johnson and Johnson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson and Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Johnson and Johnson Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Roche Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

10.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

10.4 Bayer AG

10.4.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bayer AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bayer AG Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bayer AG Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.4.5 Bayer AG Recent Development

10.5 Omron

10.5.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.5.2 Omron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Omron Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Omron Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.5.5 Omron Recent Development

10.6 Terumo Corporation

10.6.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Terumo Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Terumo Corporation Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Terumo Corporation Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.6.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Nipro Diagnostics

10.7.1 Nipro Diagnostics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nipro Diagnostics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nipro Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nipro Diagnostics Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.7.5 Nipro Diagnostics Recent Development

10.8 B. Braun

10.8.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

10.8.2 B. Braun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 B. Braun Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 B. Braun Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.8.5 B. Braun Recent Development

10.9 i-SENS

10.9.1 i-SENS Corporation Information

10.9.2 i-SENS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 i-SENS Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 i-SENS Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.9.5 i-SENS Recent Development

10.10 ARKRAY

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glucose Monitoring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ARKRAY Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ARKRAY Recent Development

10.11 AgaMatrix

10.11.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information

10.11.2 AgaMatrix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 AgaMatrix Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 AgaMatrix Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.11.5 AgaMatrix Recent Development

10.12 OK Biotech

10.12.1 OK Biotech Corporation Information

10.12.2 OK Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 OK Biotech Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 OK Biotech Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.12.5 OK Biotech Recent Development

10.13 77 Elektronika

10.13.1 77 Elektronika Corporation Information

10.13.2 77 Elektronika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 77 Elektronika Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 77 Elektronika Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.13.5 77 Elektronika Recent Development

10.14 ALL Medicus

10.14.1 ALL Medicus Corporation Information

10.14.2 ALL Medicus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 ALL Medicus Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 ALL Medicus Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.14.5 ALL Medicus Recent Development

10.15 Infopia Co.,LTD

10.15.1 Infopia Co.,LTD Corporation Information

10.15.2 Infopia Co.,LTD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Infopia Co.,LTD Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Infopia Co.,LTD Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.15.5 Infopia Co.,LTD Recent Development

10.16 ISOtech

10.16.1 ISOtech Corporation Information

10.16.2 ISOtech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 ISOtech Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 ISOtech Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.16.5 ISOtech Recent Development

10.17 SANNUO

10.17.1 SANNUO Corporation Information

10.17.2 SANNUO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 SANNUO Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 SANNUO Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.17.5 SANNUO Recent Development

10.18 Yicheng

10.18.1 Yicheng Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yicheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Yicheng Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Yicheng Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.18.5 Yicheng Recent Development

10.19 Yuwell

10.19.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

10.19.2 Yuwell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Yuwell Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Yuwell Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.19.5 Yuwell Recent Development

10.20 Andon

10.20.1 Andon Corporation Information

10.20.2 Andon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Andon Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Andon Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

10.20.5 Andon Recent Development

11 Glucose Monitoring Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glucose Monitoring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glucose Monitoring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1638450/global-glucose-monitoring-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”