Private Security Service Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Securitas AB, Secom, G4S

The report titled Global Private Security Service Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Private Security Service market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Private Security Service market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Private Security Service market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Private Security Service market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Private Security Service report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Private Security Service report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Private Security Service market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Private Security Service market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Private Security Service market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Private Security Service market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Private Security Service market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Securitas AB, Secom, G4S, Allied Universal, Prosegur, ADT, Brinks, Garda, Loomisba, SIS, ISS, ICTS Europe, Beijing Baoan, OCS Group, Transguard, Andrews International, TOPSGRUP

Market Segmentation by Product:

Guard Services

Alarm Monitoring

Armored Transport

Private Investigation

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial and Industrial

Government and Institutional

Residential



The Private Security Service Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Private Security Service market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Private Security Service market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Private Security Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Private Security Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Private Security Service market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Private Security Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Private Security Service market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Private Security Service

1.1 Private Security Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Private Security Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Private Security Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Private Security Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Private Security Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Private Security Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Private Security Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Private Security Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Private Security Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Private Security Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Private Security Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Private Security Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Private Security Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Private Security Service Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Private Security Service Industry

1.7.1.1 Private Security Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Private Security Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Private Security Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Private Security Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Private Security Service Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Private Security Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Private Security Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Guard Services

2.5 Alarm Monitoring

2.6 Armored Transport

2.7 Private Investigation

2.8 Others

3 Private Security Service Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Private Security Service Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Private Security Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Private Security Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Commercial and Industrial

3.5 Government and Institutional

3.6 Residential

4 Global Private Security Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Private Security Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Private Security Service as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Private Security Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Private Security Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Private Security Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Private Security Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Securitas AB

5.1.1 Securitas AB Profile

5.1.2 Securitas AB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Securitas AB Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Securitas AB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Securitas AB Recent Developments

5.2 Secom

5.2.1 Secom Profile

5.2.2 Secom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Secom Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Secom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Secom Recent Developments

5.3 G4S

5.5.1 G4S Profile

5.3.2 G4S Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 G4S Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 G4S Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Allied Universal Recent Developments

5.4 Allied Universal

5.4.1 Allied Universal Profile

5.4.2 Allied Universal Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Allied Universal Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Allied Universal Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Allied Universal Recent Developments

5.5 Prosegur

5.5.1 Prosegur Profile

5.5.2 Prosegur Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Prosegur Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Prosegur Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Prosegur Recent Developments

5.6 ADT

5.6.1 ADT Profile

5.6.2 ADT Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 ADT Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ADT Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 ADT Recent Developments

5.7 Brinks

5.7.1 Brinks Profile

5.7.2 Brinks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Brinks Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Brinks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Brinks Recent Developments

5.8 Garda

5.8.1 Garda Profile

5.8.2 Garda Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Garda Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Garda Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Garda Recent Developments

5.9 Loomisba

5.9.1 Loomisba Profile

5.9.2 Loomisba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Loomisba Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Loomisba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Loomisba Recent Developments

5.10 SIS

5.10.1 SIS Profile

5.10.2 SIS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 SIS Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SIS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 SIS Recent Developments

5.11 ISS

5.11.1 ISS Profile

5.11.2 ISS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 ISS Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ISS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 ISS Recent Developments

5.12 ICTS Europe

5.12.1 ICTS Europe Profile

5.12.2 ICTS Europe Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 ICTS Europe Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ICTS Europe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 ICTS Europe Recent Developments

5.13 Beijing Baoan

5.13.1 Beijing Baoan Profile

5.13.2 Beijing Baoan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Beijing Baoan Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Beijing Baoan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Beijing Baoan Recent Developments

5.14 OCS Group

5.14.1 OCS Group Profile

5.14.2 OCS Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 OCS Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 OCS Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 OCS Group Recent Developments

5.15 Transguard

5.15.1 Transguard Profile

5.15.2 Transguard Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Transguard Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Transguard Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Transguard Recent Developments

5.16 Andrews International

5.16.1 Andrews International Profile

5.16.2 Andrews International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Andrews International Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Andrews International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Andrews International Recent Developments

5.17 TOPSGRUP

5.17.1 TOPSGRUP Profile

5.17.2 TOPSGRUP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 TOPSGRUP Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 TOPSGRUP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 TOPSGRUP Recent Developments

6 North America Private Security Service by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Private Security Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Private Security Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Private Security Service by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Private Security Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Private Security Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Private Security Service by Players and by Application

8.1 China Private Security Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Private Security Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Private Security Service by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Private Security Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Private Security Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Latin America Private Security Service by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Private Security Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Private Security Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Middle East & Africa Private Security Service by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Private Security Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Private Security Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Private Security Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

