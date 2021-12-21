Artificial Joints Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker
The report titled Global Artificial Joints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Joints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Joints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Joints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Joints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Joints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Joints report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Joints market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Joints market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Joints market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Joints market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Joints market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Link, AESCULAP, Wright Medical Technology, Exactech, SAMO, Limacorporate, JRI, Kanghui(Medtronic), Chunli, Wego, AK Medical
Market Segmentation by Product:
Ceramics Artificial Joints
Alloy Artificial Joints
Oxinium Artificial Joints
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Artificial Joints of Knee
Artificial Joints of Hip
Artificial Joints of Shoulder
Other
The Artificial Joints Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Joints market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Joints market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Artificial Joints market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Joints industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Joints market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Joints market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Joints market?
Table of Contents:
1 Artificial Joints Market Overview
1.1 Artificial Joints Product Overview
1.2 Artificial Joints Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ceramics Artificial Joints
1.2.2 Alloy Artificial Joints
1.2.3 Oxinium Artificial Joints
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Artificial Joints Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Artificial Joints Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Artificial Joints Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Joints Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Artificial Joints Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Joints Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Artificial Joints Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Joints Industry
1.5.1.1 Artificial Joints Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Artificial Joints Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Artificial Joints Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Artificial Joints Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Joints Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Joints Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Joints Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Artificial Joints Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Artificial Joints Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Joints Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Joints as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Joints Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Joints Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Artificial Joints Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Artificial Joints Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Artificial Joints Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Artificial Joints Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Artificial Joints by Application
4.1 Artificial Joints Segment by Application
4.1.1 Artificial Joints of Knee
4.1.2 Artificial Joints of Hip
4.1.3 Artificial Joints of Shoulder
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Artificial Joints Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Artificial Joints Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Artificial Joints Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Artificial Joints Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Artificial Joints by Application
4.5.2 Europe Artificial Joints by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Artificial Joints by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints by Application
5 North America Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Joints Business
10.1 Zimmer Holdings
10.1.1 Zimmer Holdings Corporation Information
10.1.2 Zimmer Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Zimmer Holdings Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Zimmer Holdings Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.1.5 Zimmer Holdings Recent Development
10.2 Johnson & Johnson
10.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
10.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Zimmer Holdings Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
10.3 Stryker
10.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information
10.3.2 Stryker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Stryker Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Stryker Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.3.5 Stryker Recent Development
10.4 Biomet
10.4.1 Biomet Corporation Information
10.4.2 Biomet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Biomet Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Biomet Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.4.5 Biomet Recent Development
10.5 Smith & Nephew
10.5.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information
10.5.2 Smith & Nephew Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Smith & Nephew Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Smith & Nephew Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.5.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development
10.6 Arthrex
10.6.1 Arthrex Corporation Information
10.6.2 Arthrex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Arthrex Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Arthrex Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.6.5 Arthrex Recent Development
10.7 Link
10.7.1 Link Corporation Information
10.7.2 Link Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Link Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Link Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.7.5 Link Recent Development
10.8 AESCULAP
10.8.1 AESCULAP Corporation Information
10.8.2 AESCULAP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 AESCULAP Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 AESCULAP Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.8.5 AESCULAP Recent Development
10.9 Wright Medical Technology
10.9.1 Wright Medical Technology Corporation Information
10.9.2 Wright Medical Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Wright Medical Technology Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Wright Medical Technology Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.9.5 Wright Medical Technology Recent Development
10.10 Exactech
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Artificial Joints Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Exactech Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Exactech Recent Development
10.11 SAMO
10.11.1 SAMO Corporation Information
10.11.2 SAMO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 SAMO Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 SAMO Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.11.5 SAMO Recent Development
10.12 Limacorporate
10.12.1 Limacorporate Corporation Information
10.12.2 Limacorporate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Limacorporate Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Limacorporate Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.12.5 Limacorporate Recent Development
10.13 JRI
10.13.1 JRI Corporation Information
10.13.2 JRI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 JRI Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 JRI Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.13.5 JRI Recent Development
10.14 Kanghui(Medtronic)
10.14.1 Kanghui(Medtronic) Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kanghui(Medtronic) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Kanghui(Medtronic) Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Kanghui(Medtronic) Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.14.5 Kanghui(Medtronic) Recent Development
10.15 Chunli
10.15.1 Chunli Corporation Information
10.15.2 Chunli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Chunli Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Chunli Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.15.5 Chunli Recent Development
10.16 Wego
10.16.1 Wego Corporation Information
10.16.2 Wego Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Wego Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Wego Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.16.5 Wego Recent Development
10.17 AK Medical
10.17.1 AK Medical Corporation Information
10.17.2 AK Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 AK Medical Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 AK Medical Artificial Joints Products Offered
10.17.5 AK Medical Recent Development
11 Artificial Joints Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Artificial Joints Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Artificial Joints Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
