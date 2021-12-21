Artificial Joints Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker

“

The report titled Global Artificial Joints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Joints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Joints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Joints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Joints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Joints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Joints report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Joints market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Joints market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Joints market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Joints market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Joints market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Link, AESCULAP, Wright Medical Technology, Exactech, SAMO, Limacorporate, JRI, Kanghui(Medtronic), Chunli, Wego, AK Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ceramics Artificial Joints

Alloy Artificial Joints

Oxinium Artificial Joints

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Artificial Joints of Knee

Artificial Joints of Hip

Artificial Joints of Shoulder

Other



The Artificial Joints Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Joints market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Joints market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Joints market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Joints industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Joints market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Joints market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Joints market?

Table of Contents:

1 Artificial Joints Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Joints Product Overview

1.2 Artificial Joints Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ceramics Artificial Joints

1.2.2 Alloy Artificial Joints

1.2.3 Oxinium Artificial Joints

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Artificial Joints Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Artificial Joints Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Artificial Joints Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Joints Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Artificial Joints Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Joints Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Artificial Joints Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Joints Industry

1.5.1.1 Artificial Joints Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Artificial Joints Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Artificial Joints Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Artificial Joints Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Joints Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Joints Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Joints Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Joints Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Joints Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Joints Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Joints as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Joints Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Joints Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Artificial Joints Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Artificial Joints Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Joints Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Joints Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Artificial Joints by Application

4.1 Artificial Joints Segment by Application

4.1.1 Artificial Joints of Knee

4.1.2 Artificial Joints of Hip

4.1.3 Artificial Joints of Shoulder

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Artificial Joints Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Artificial Joints Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Artificial Joints Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Artificial Joints Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Artificial Joints by Application

4.5.2 Europe Artificial Joints by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Artificial Joints by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints by Application

5 North America Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Joints Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Artificial Joints Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Joints Business

10.1 Zimmer Holdings

10.1.1 Zimmer Holdings Corporation Information

10.1.2 Zimmer Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Zimmer Holdings Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Zimmer Holdings Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.1.5 Zimmer Holdings Recent Development

10.2 Johnson & Johnson

10.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Zimmer Holdings Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.3 Stryker

10.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

10.3.2 Stryker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Stryker Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Stryker Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.4 Biomet

10.4.1 Biomet Corporation Information

10.4.2 Biomet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Biomet Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Biomet Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.4.5 Biomet Recent Development

10.5 Smith & Nephew

10.5.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

10.5.2 Smith & Nephew Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Smith & Nephew Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Smith & Nephew Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.5.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

10.6 Arthrex

10.6.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Arthrex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Arthrex Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Arthrex Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.6.5 Arthrex Recent Development

10.7 Link

10.7.1 Link Corporation Information

10.7.2 Link Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Link Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Link Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.7.5 Link Recent Development

10.8 AESCULAP

10.8.1 AESCULAP Corporation Information

10.8.2 AESCULAP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 AESCULAP Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AESCULAP Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.8.5 AESCULAP Recent Development

10.9 Wright Medical Technology

10.9.1 Wright Medical Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wright Medical Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wright Medical Technology Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wright Medical Technology Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.9.5 Wright Medical Technology Recent Development

10.10 Exactech

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Artificial Joints Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Exactech Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Exactech Recent Development

10.11 SAMO

10.11.1 SAMO Corporation Information

10.11.2 SAMO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 SAMO Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SAMO Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.11.5 SAMO Recent Development

10.12 Limacorporate

10.12.1 Limacorporate Corporation Information

10.12.2 Limacorporate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Limacorporate Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Limacorporate Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.12.5 Limacorporate Recent Development

10.13 JRI

10.13.1 JRI Corporation Information

10.13.2 JRI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 JRI Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 JRI Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.13.5 JRI Recent Development

10.14 Kanghui(Medtronic)

10.14.1 Kanghui(Medtronic) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kanghui(Medtronic) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Kanghui(Medtronic) Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Kanghui(Medtronic) Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.14.5 Kanghui(Medtronic) Recent Development

10.15 Chunli

10.15.1 Chunli Corporation Information

10.15.2 Chunli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Chunli Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Chunli Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.15.5 Chunli Recent Development

10.16 Wego

10.16.1 Wego Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wego Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Wego Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Wego Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.16.5 Wego Recent Development

10.17 AK Medical

10.17.1 AK Medical Corporation Information

10.17.2 AK Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 AK Medical Artificial Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 AK Medical Artificial Joints Products Offered

10.17.5 AK Medical Recent Development

11 Artificial Joints Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Artificial Joints Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Artificial Joints Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

