Disc Prostheses Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Company

The report titled Global Disc Prostheses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Disc Prostheses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Disc Prostheses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Disc Prostheses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Disc Prostheses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Disc Prostheses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Disc Prostheses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Disc Prostheses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Disc Prostheses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Disc Prostheses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Disc Prostheses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Disc Prostheses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Company, NuVasive, Centinel Spine, B. Braun, Globus Medical, Alphatec Spine, Simplify Medical, AxioMed, Aditus Medical, FH Orthopedics, Medicrea, Spineart

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cervical Disc

Lumbar Disc



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polymer

Others



The Disc Prostheses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Disc Prostheses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Disc Prostheses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Disc Prostheses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Disc Prostheses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Disc Prostheses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Disc Prostheses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Disc Prostheses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Disc Prostheses Market Overview

1.1 Disc Prostheses Product Overview

1.2 Disc Prostheses Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cervical Disc

1.2.2 Lumbar Disc

1.3 Global Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Disc Prostheses Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Disc Prostheses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Disc Prostheses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Disc Prostheses Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Disc Prostheses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Disc Prostheses Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disc Prostheses Industry

1.5.1.1 Disc Prostheses Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Disc Prostheses Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Disc Prostheses Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Disc Prostheses Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Disc Prostheses Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Disc Prostheses Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Disc Prostheses Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Disc Prostheses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Disc Prostheses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Disc Prostheses Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Disc Prostheses Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Disc Prostheses as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Disc Prostheses Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Disc Prostheses Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Disc Prostheses Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Disc Prostheses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Disc Prostheses Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Disc Prostheses Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Disc Prostheses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Disc Prostheses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Disc Prostheses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Disc Prostheses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Disc Prostheses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Disc Prostheses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Disc Prostheses by Application

4.1 Disc Prostheses Segment by Application

4.1.1 Metal-on-metal

4.1.2 Metal-on-polymer

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Disc Prostheses Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Disc Prostheses Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Disc Prostheses Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Disc Prostheses by Application

4.5.2 Europe Disc Prostheses by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Disc Prostheses by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses by Application

5 North America Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Disc Prostheses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Disc Prostheses Business

10.1 Medtronic

10.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Medtronic Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Medtronic Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.2 Zimmer Biomet

10.2.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zimmer Biomet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Zimmer Biomet Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Medtronic Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.2.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

10.3 Orthofix Company

10.3.1 Orthofix Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 Orthofix Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Orthofix Company Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Orthofix Company Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.3.5 Orthofix Company Recent Development

10.4 NuVasive

10.4.1 NuVasive Corporation Information

10.4.2 NuVasive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 NuVasive Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 NuVasive Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.4.5 NuVasive Recent Development

10.5 Centinel Spine

10.5.1 Centinel Spine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Centinel Spine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Centinel Spine Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Centinel Spine Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.5.5 Centinel Spine Recent Development

10.6 B. Braun

10.6.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

10.6.2 B. Braun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 B. Braun Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 B. Braun Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.6.5 B. Braun Recent Development

10.7 Globus Medical

10.7.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Globus Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Globus Medical Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Globus Medical Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.7.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

10.8 Alphatec Spine

10.8.1 Alphatec Spine Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alphatec Spine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Alphatec Spine Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Alphatec Spine Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.8.5 Alphatec Spine Recent Development

10.9 Simplify Medical

10.9.1 Simplify Medical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Simplify Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Simplify Medical Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Simplify Medical Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.9.5 Simplify Medical Recent Development

10.10 AxioMed

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Disc Prostheses Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AxioMed Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AxioMed Recent Development

10.11 Aditus Medical

10.11.1 Aditus Medical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aditus Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Aditus Medical Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Aditus Medical Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.11.5 Aditus Medical Recent Development

10.12 FH Orthopedics

10.12.1 FH Orthopedics Corporation Information

10.12.2 FH Orthopedics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 FH Orthopedics Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 FH Orthopedics Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.12.5 FH Orthopedics Recent Development

10.13 Medicrea

10.13.1 Medicrea Corporation Information

10.13.2 Medicrea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Medicrea Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Medicrea Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.13.5 Medicrea Recent Development

10.14 Spineart

10.14.1 Spineart Corporation Information

10.14.2 Spineart Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Spineart Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Spineart Disc Prostheses Products Offered

10.14.5 Spineart Recent Development

11 Disc Prostheses Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Disc Prostheses Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Disc Prostheses Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

