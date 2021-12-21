PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | AstraZeneca, Tesaro, Merck & Co

“

The report titled Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AstraZeneca, Tesaro, Merck & Co, Clovis Oncology, Pfizer

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lynparza

Zejula

Rubraca

Talzenna

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other



The PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market?

Table of Contents:

1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Overview

1.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Product Overview

1.2 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lynparza

1.2.2 Zejula

1.2.3 Rubraca

1.2.4 Talzenna

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Industry

1.5.1.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Application

4.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ovarian Cancer

4.1.2 Breast Cancer

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Application

4.5.2 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor by Application

5 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Business

10.1 AstraZeneca

10.1.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

10.1.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AstraZeneca PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AstraZeneca PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Products Offered

10.1.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

10.2 Tesaro

10.2.1 Tesaro Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tesaro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Tesaro PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AstraZeneca PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Products Offered

10.2.5 Tesaro Recent Development

10.3 Merck & Co

10.3.1 Merck & Co Corporation Information

10.3.2 Merck & Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Merck & Co PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Merck & Co PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Products Offered

10.3.5 Merck & Co Recent Development

10.4 Clovis Oncology

10.4.1 Clovis Oncology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Clovis Oncology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Clovis Oncology PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Clovis Oncology PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Products Offered

10.4.5 Clovis Oncology Recent Development

10.5 Pfizer

10.5.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Pfizer PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Pfizer PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Products Offered

10.5.5 Pfizer Recent Development

…

11 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”