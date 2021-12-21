Ventricular Assist Device Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | AbioMed, Abbott (Thoratec), Medtronic (HeartWare)

“

The report titled Global Ventricular Assist Device Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ventricular Assist Device market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ventricular Assist Device market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ventricular Assist Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ventricular Assist Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ventricular Assist Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ventricular Assist Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ventricular Assist Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ventricular Assist Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ventricular Assist Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ventricular Assist Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ventricular Assist Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AbioMed, Abbott (Thoratec), Medtronic (HeartWare), Berlin Heart

Market Segmentation by Product:

LVADs

RVADs

BIVADs



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bridge-to-transplant (BTT)

Destination Therapy (DT)

Other



The Ventricular Assist Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ventricular Assist Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ventricular Assist Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ventricular Assist Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ventricular Assist Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ventricular Assist Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ventricular Assist Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ventricular Assist Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ventricular Assist Device Market Overview

1.1 Ventricular Assist Device Product Overview

1.2 Ventricular Assist Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 LVADs

1.2.2 RVADs

1.2.3 BIVADs

1.3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ventricular Assist Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ventricular Assist Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ventricular Assist Device Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ventricular Assist Device Industry

1.5.1.1 Ventricular Assist Device Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Ventricular Assist Device Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Ventricular Assist Device Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ventricular Assist Device Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ventricular Assist Device Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ventricular Assist Device Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ventricular Assist Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ventricular Assist Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ventricular Assist Device Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ventricular Assist Device Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ventricular Assist Device as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ventricular Assist Device Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ventricular Assist Device Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Ventricular Assist Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Ventricular Assist Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Ventricular Assist Device by Application

4.1 Ventricular Assist Device Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bridge-to-transplant (BTT)

4.1.2 Destination Therapy (DT)

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Ventricular Assist Device Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ventricular Assist Device Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ventricular Assist Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ventricular Assist Device Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ventricular Assist Device by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ventricular Assist Device by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device by Application

5 North America Ventricular Assist Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ventricular Assist Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Ventricular Assist Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ventricular Assist Device Business

10.1 AbioMed

10.1.1 AbioMed Corporation Information

10.1.2 AbioMed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AbioMed Ventricular Assist Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AbioMed Ventricular Assist Device Products Offered

10.1.5 AbioMed Recent Development

10.2 Abbott (Thoratec)

10.2.1 Abbott (Thoratec) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Abbott (Thoratec) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Abbott (Thoratec) Ventricular Assist Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AbioMed Ventricular Assist Device Products Offered

10.2.5 Abbott (Thoratec) Recent Development

10.3 Medtronic (HeartWare)

10.3.1 Medtronic (HeartWare) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Medtronic (HeartWare) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Medtronic (HeartWare) Ventricular Assist Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Medtronic (HeartWare) Ventricular Assist Device Products Offered

10.3.5 Medtronic (HeartWare) Recent Development

10.4 Berlin Heart

10.4.1 Berlin Heart Corporation Information

10.4.2 Berlin Heart Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Berlin Heart Ventricular Assist Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Berlin Heart Ventricular Assist Device Products Offered

10.4.5 Berlin Heart Recent Development

…

11 Ventricular Assist Device Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ventricular Assist Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ventricular Assist Device Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”