Drug Eluting Balloon Market to Witness Gigantic Growth by 2026

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Medtronic Plc (United States),Boston Scientific Corporation (United States),Becton, Dickson and Company (United States),Terumo Corporation (Japan),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),Cook Group Incorporated (United States),Biotronik (Germany),Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),SurModics, Inc. (United States),C.R. Bard (United States)

Scope of the Report of Drug Eluting Balloon

A drug-eluting balloon (DEB) is a semi-compliant angioplasty balloon, coated with anti-proliferative medicine. The medicine is ejected to the vessel walls during the inflation of the balloon. The balloons are inflated through the application of nominal pressure. The active substance of the balloon is highly lipophilic in nature. A drug-eluting balloon homogeneously delivers the drug to the vessel and prevents neointimal hyperplasia. The device has gained popularity as it helps the ineffective treatment of in-stent restenosis as compared to the drug-eluting stent or bare-metal stent. The rise in peripheral and coronary artery diseases among the geriatric population is likely to drive the global drug-eluting balloon market in the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Growing Demand for DCB Therapy

Market Drivers:

Significantly Rising Vascular Disease Incidences

Growing Prevalence of Peripheral and Coronary Artery Diseases

Rising Geriatric Population across the Globe

Challenges:

Stringent Regulations For Approval

Opportunities:

Rising Use of Drug-eluting Balloons Over Drug-Eluting Stents

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Coronary, Peripheral, Urology, Others), Technology (FreePac, TransPac, EnduraCoat, Others), Material (Polyurethane, Nylon, Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Drug Eluting Balloon market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Drug Eluting Balloon Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Drug Eluting Balloon

Chapter 4: Presenting the Drug Eluting Balloon Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Drug Eluting Balloon market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Drug Eluting Balloon Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

