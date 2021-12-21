Artificial Intelligence Market Maximum Benefit and Growth Potential of Key Players 2028: Appier, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Leap Motion

﻿The report on Artificial Intelligence Market examines the competitive progress of the market in recent years. The report studies all the crucial aspects pertinent to the industry and those are important for market players to take business decisions or new investments in the Artificial Intelligence market. The report studies current economic state of the Artificial Intelligence industry in the domestic as well as international markets based on facts and figures gathered from trusted sources and standard analytical methods. The report predicts future market projections based on this data and current economic scenario and trends.

Competitor Profiling: Artificial Intelligence Market

Appier

Google

Microsoft

Nvidia

Leap Motion

PandaWhale

Converge Venture Partners

Ayasdi

Quantum Simulations

AIBrain

GE

ALEKS

Incredible Labs

IBM

Siemens

Twitter

CloudMinds

Quid

Amazon

Affectiva

MindMeld

DataRobot

KwikDesk

Vicarious

Nuance Communications

eDreams Edusoft

Viv

Omron Adept Technologies

Oracle

Didi Chuxing

Pearson

Blackboard

Nokia

Anki

Wit.ai

Jenzabar

Scaled Inference

Enlitic

Pixatel

Salesforce

Sentinent Technologies

Enefy

Gradberry

Bellabeat

Cognii

Gridspace

Facebook

MIND Research Institute

Humanoid

Intel

Rigetti Computing

iCarbonX

Topicmarks

NICE

Digital Reasoning

eBay

Jibo

RadiumOne

AOL

CrowdFlower

The report covers more than 100 multi-country markets, competitors, over 100 fortune 500 companies and gives a better understanding about their key perspectives, growth strategies, product offerings, development plans, and more about the market. It study gives a complete understanding of the market size, market intelligence, assesses opportunities apart from providing best strategies for the players newly entering the Artificial Intelligence market. The report studies the Artificial Intelligence market and provides factors positively impacting thе Artificial Intelligence induѕtrу’s grоwth сарасіtу, opportunities, drіvеrѕ, аnd ѕресіfіс сhаllеngеѕ in the industry and unavoidable rіѕkѕ.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Artificial Intelligence Market

Analysis by Type:

RPA

iPaaS

BPM

Others

Analysis by Application:

Industrial

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Others

The Artificial Intelligence market report explores the trends over time in Artificial Intelligence industry by carrying out a comprehensive analysis of scientific publications, and from related sources in the field. The report looks into the factors that influence Artificial Intelligence industry growth at regional and. The paper highlights the technologies that have increased the overall market competitiveness and achieve the objectives, mainly to reduce time, improve decision-making, increase productivity and reliability. Issues and limitations for product or business expansion and other issues in the Artificial Intelligence market are discussed. Additionally, technology and innovations, current conditions in the Artificial Intelligence market are presented in the report.

Regional Coverage of Global Artificial Intelligence Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Historic Market Share by Regions

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Artificial Intelligence Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Players by Revenue

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Revenue Market Share by Players

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence Revenue in 2020

3.3 Artificial Intelligence Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Report:

• To highlight the various industry development programmes, promotional activities in the domestic and international markets in the Artificial Intelligence market.

• To represent the performance graph by analyzing the past data, inherent strengths, employability, innovative technology integrations, increasing compliances, and support from allied industries.

• To augment the production capacities, boost preparedness, enhance export capability of the market participants.

• To provide information on the market position of the Artificial Intelligence market posed by manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, merchants and other market players.

• To highlight the government initiatives undertaken at regional and fronts to boost the domestic Artificial Intelligence market at a level.

• То elaborate the latest market trеndѕ, growth рrоѕресts, risks and opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

