Foley Catheter Market to Rise at 6.2% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence to Aid Growth

The global Foley catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2026. Driven by the variations in product offerings, the market will rise considerably in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Foley Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Two-way, Three-way, and Four-way), By Material (Latex, and Silicone), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, and Others) By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics and Long-term Care Centres) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1.02 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/foley-catheters-market-101417

A Foley catheter is used for draining urine from the bladder in cases of urinary incontinence. The properties of urinary catheter make it suitable for longer periods. Recent advancements in catheters have offered more comfort and convenience to the patients, as a result of which they are being widely used and consulted by doctors across the world. The product is designed with materials that cater to treatment in the internal parts of the body. The high prevalence of BPH and urinary incontinence will create a platform for widespread product adoption.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Report Overview:

The report provides a thorough analysis of the global Foley catheters market across five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It analyzes the ongoing trends in each of these regions and highlights the products that have witnessed the highest demand. Besides this, it highlights the factors that have had the highest impact on the market in recent years. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions have been made with respect to leading companies and the strategies adopted by these companies. Moreover, the report includes market figures for a forecasted period of 2019-2026.

Market in North America to Derive Growth from the High Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence

Among all the regions that have been analyzed in the report, the market in North America will witness considerable growth in the coming years. The high prevalence of urinary incontinence will create several opportunities for the growth of the companies operating in this market. According to the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, in 2014 around 25% of the total patients in the United States were treated by Foley catheters at some time during their hospital stays.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/foley-catheters-market-101417

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Foley catheters market are:

BD

Coloplast Corp

Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

SunMed

BACTIGUARD

Other Players

Industry Developments:

December 2017: BD completed the acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc. with the aim to include Bard’s diverse products. Through this acquisition, the company plans to expand in the global market and establish a strong presence brand presence.

Quick Buy – Foley Catheter Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101417

Table of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence & BPH, For Key Country/ Regions Number of Surgical Procedures, For Key Country/ Region Technological Advancements in Foley Catheters Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Partnerships & Acquisitions

Global Foley Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast , Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Two-way Three-way Four-way Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Silicone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Long-term Care Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Foley Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Two-way Three-way Four-way Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Silicone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Long-term Care Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Foley Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Two-way Three-way Four-way Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Silicone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Long-term Care Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Foley Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Two-way Three-way Four-way Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Silicone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Long-term Care Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/foley-catheters-market-101417

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Pet Insurance Market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Augmentation Therapy Market

Blood Glucose Meters Market

Pet Insurance Market Size

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Size

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Augmentation Therapy Market Share

Blood Glucose Meters Market Share