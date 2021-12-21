Examination Lights Market to Reach $259.6 Million by 2026; Rising Preference for LED Lights over Filament Bulbs to Pave Way for New Opportunities

The global examination lights market size is set to reach USD 259.6 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing patient burden on healthcare facilities worldwide will act as the central growth driver for this market in the upcoming decade. The incidence of various kinds of diseases and disorders is rising at a rapid rate around the world. For instance, close to 463 million people were diabetic in 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). By 2045, IDF expects this number to reach 700 million. Similarly, the World Health Organization states that 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported in 2018 and the diseases caused 9.6 million deaths in the same year. Widespread prevalence of these chronic and life-threatening diseases has compelled governments across the globe to increase their healthcare spending. As a result, healthcare infrastructures globally are getting more robust and technologically advanced, making this factor one of the leading examination lights market trends.

Fortune Business Insights™, through its report, titled “Examination Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, states that the value of this market stood at USD 197.1 million in 2018. Besides this, the report also provides the following information:

Profiles of the major players in the market;

Noteworthy industry developments;

Analysis of the different market segments;

Research into the market trends, drivers, and restraints; and

Evaluation of the current and future prospects in the market in general and in regions in particular.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Few Disadvantages of LED Lights to Put Constraints on Growth

Light Emitting Diodes or LEDs are a landmark advancement in lighting technology as these lights are extremely energy-efficient and have a significantly longer shelf-life compared to conventional halogen lights. However, they suffer from a few limitations which may hold back the examination lights market growth. For instance, the performance of LED lights is dependent on ambient temperature. High ambient temperatures may cause overdriving of LEDs and damage the device. To avoid this situation, effective heat-sinking mechanisms need to be deployed. This factor is vital in the healthcare industry as these lights need to function efficiently across different temperatures in a healthcare facility. Furthermore, LEDs are known to cause ‘blue pollution’ since they emit large quantities of blue light, which is the most intense form of visible light, thereby causing greater amount of light pollution.

Growing Focus on Innovation to Intensify Competition

According to the examination lights market analysis, competitors are directing their investments towards R&D to come up novel lighting solutions. Companies are hoping to strengthen their position in this market through diverse product offerings.

Industry Developments:

January 2019: Critical tumor removal surgical procedures were performed at the Neurosurgery Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq. The surgeries were performed on the brain using high quality examination lights developed by SIMEON Medical, a renowned medical lighting company in Germany.

September 2013: Daray Medical, a leading manufacturer of medical lights, announced the launch of X240, a new examination lighting system featuring spring-balanced arm for better ergonomics.

Leading Players Covered in the Examination Lights Market Report:

Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

Technomed India

Steris plc.

Stryker

Skytron, LLC

SIMEON Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Brandon Medical

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

