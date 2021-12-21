Europe Compression Bandages Market to Reach USD 510.9 Million by 2026 Driven by the High Adoption of Compression Bandages in the Treatment of Lymphoedema
The Europe compression bandages market will derive growth from recent product advancements by major companies. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Europe Compression Bandages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Compression Bandages), By Material (Polyester, Latex, Cotton, Others), By Application (Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 340.4 Million in 2018 is projected to reach USD 510.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/europe-compression-bandages-market-101405
Compression is a potent therapy that has been successfully used in surgical procedures for a long time. The benefits of this method in managing ulcers and other disorders has led to a huge adoption across the world. Venous leg ulceration (VLU) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) are two of the most common types of ulcers anywhere around the world. The key to successful treatment of these types of ulcers lies in the use of compression processes. Compression plays a huge part in reducing lymphoedema and massively helps in reducing ulcers. The adoption of advanced technologies in several countries across Europe will aid the growth of the Europe compression bandages market in the forthcoming years.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the Europe compression bandages market and highlights key companies in the market. Fortune Business Insights analyzes some of the most attractive business strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years and gauges the impact of these strategies on the Europe compression bandages market. Additionally, the report highlights the leading players in the regional market.
Research Methodology:
We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.
The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.
Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers to Hold a Leading Position
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others. The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment will hold the highest share of the Europe compression bandages market in the coming years. Due to the high demand and adoption of compression bandages, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers accounted for almost 41.7% of the total market share. Having said that, the home care segment is likely to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this segment will witness a CAGR of 6.7% by the end of 2026. The availability of compression bandages directly to the customers will aid the growth of this segment in the coming years.
Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-compression-bandages-market-101405
Some of the leading companies that are operating in the Europe compression bandages market are:
- Essity (BSN medical GmbH)
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
- Braun Melsungen AG
- 3M
- Cardinal Health
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Other Prominent Players
Quick Buy – Europe Compression Bandages Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101405
Table Of Content
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Prevalence of Key Indications, 2017
- Cost Burden of Chronic Wounds in Europe, 2018
- New Developments in Wound Care
- Pricing Overview- End User
- Margin Data
- Key Industry Developments
- Europe Compression Bandages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
- Short Stretch Bandages
- Long Stretch Bandages
- Multilayer Compression Bandages
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
- Polyster
- Latex
- Cotton
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Wound Management
- Deep Vein Thrombosis
- Lymphedema
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospital & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities
- Home Care
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub-regions
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherland
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Portugal
- Rest of Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Competitive Analysis
- Key Industry Developments
- Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
- Competition Dashboard
- Comparative Analysis – Major Players
- Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))
- Essity AB
- Overview
- Description
- Product Portfolio
- Financials (Data as available in public domain and/or on paid databases)
- Recent Developments
- SWOT Analysis
- Similar information has been provided for all the below companies
- Paul Hartmann AG
- 3M
- Smith & Nephew plc
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Cardinal Health
- Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech)
- Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG
- Strategic Recommendations
- Essity AB
Ask for Customization of this Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/europe-compression-bandages-market-101405
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Related Reports :
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market
Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Augmentation Therapy Market
Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Share
Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Augmentation Therapy Market Share