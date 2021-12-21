Europe Compression Bandages Market to Reach USD 510.9 Million by 2026 Driven by the High Adoption of Compression Bandages in the Treatment of Lymphoedema

The Europe compression bandages market will derive growth from recent product advancements by major companies. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Europe Compression Bandages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Compression Bandages), By Material (Polyester, Latex, Cotton, Others), By Application (Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 340.4 Million in 2018 is projected to reach USD 510.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Compression is a potent therapy that has been successfully used in surgical procedures for a long time. The benefits of this method in managing ulcers and other disorders has led to a huge adoption across the world. Venous leg ulceration (VLU) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) are two of the most common types of ulcers anywhere around the world. The key to successful treatment of these types of ulcers lies in the use of compression processes. Compression plays a huge part in reducing lymphoedema and massively helps in reducing ulcers. The adoption of advanced technologies in several countries across Europe will aid the growth of the Europe compression bandages market in the forthcoming years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Europe compression bandages market and highlights key companies in the market. Fortune Business Insights analyzes some of the most attractive business strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years and gauges the impact of these strategies on the Europe compression bandages market. Additionally, the report highlights the leading players in the regional market.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers to Hold a Leading Position

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others. The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment will hold the highest share of the Europe compression bandages market in the coming years. Due to the high demand and adoption of compression bandages, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers accounted for almost 41.7% of the total market share. Having said that, the home care segment is likely to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this segment will witness a CAGR of 6.7% by the end of 2026. The availability of compression bandages directly to the customers will aid the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the Europe compression bandages market are:

Essity (BSN medical GmbH)

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Braun Melsungen AG

3M

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group PLC

Other Prominent Players

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Indications, 2017 Cost Burden of Chronic Wounds in Europe, 2018 New Developments in Wound Care Pricing Overview- End User Margin Data Key Industry Developments

Europe Compression Bandages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Short Stretch Bandages Long Stretch Bandages Multilayer Compression Bandages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Polyster Latex Cotton Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound Management Deep Vein Thrombosis Lymphedema Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital & Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities Home Care Others Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub-regions U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Netherland Sweden Switzerland Poland Ukraine Portugal Rest of Nordic Rest of Europe Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2018) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability)) Essity AB Overview Description Product Portfolio Financials (Data as available in public domain and/or on paid databases) Recent Developments SWOT Analysis Similar information has been provided for all the below companies Paul Hartmann AG 3M Smith & Nephew plc ConvaTec Group PLC Braun Melsungen AG Mölnlycke Health Care AB Cardinal Health Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech) Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG Strategic Recommendations



Toc Continue..

