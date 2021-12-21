Pulse Oximeters Market to Benefit from the Advent of Wrist-worn Devices, Fortune Business Insights says Market Will Exhibit a CAGR of 6.7%

The global pulse oximeters market is likely to grow in the coming years due to increasing usage clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pulse Oximeters: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to reach US$ 2,657.6 Mn by the end of 2025. Fortune Business Insights states that the market was valued at US$ 1,587.3 Mn in 2017 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Masimo’s Approval for Radius PPG to Trigger Growth

In 2019, Masimo received clearance for its latest pulse oximeter. The ‘Radius PPG’ was approved by the FDA after establishing efficient results through clinical trials. The Radius PPG represents a significant breakthrough in the healthcare industry, particularly for the diagnosis and study of oxygen levels in the blood. The wireless ability allows users to move freely even when they are being examined with the device. Masimo’s wireless oximeter has gained huge popularity owing to its wireless functions and it is likely that the global pulse oximeters market will benefit from the subsequently rising demand for the Radius PPG. Radius’ ability to display blood oxygen values on external third party display devices, in addition to Masimo’s inbred host display devices are likely to boost the growth of the global market.

Masimo and Mindray Announce Partnership to Extend Sales Outside the US

In May 2019, Masimo and Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics announced that they have reached an agreement to extend the distribution of Masimo’s devices. Through this agreement, Mindray will offer sales and distribution options in countries other than the United States. The increasing demand for Masimo’s wrist-worn pulse oximeters has triggered this agreement, which in turn is likely to favor growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

The report profiles several companies operating in the market and studies their growth strategies with regards to product launches and strategic collaborations. This is intended at evaluating the impact of these strategies on the overall market.

In the report, Fortune Business Insights has profiled a few companies that are operating in the global pulse oximeter market. Some of the leading companies that have been identified as significant growth contributors are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Masimo, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, VYAIRE, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nonin, and B Smiths Group plc.

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions Technological Advancements in Pulse Oximeters Prevalence of major pulmonary diseases, in key countries, 2018 Key Industry Trends New Product Launches

Global Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Fingertip Oximeters Tabletop Oximeters Handheld Oximeters Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Fingertip Oximeters Tabletop Oximeters Handheld Oximeters Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada Europe Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Fingertip Oximeters Tabletop Oximeters Handheld Oximeters Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis – By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Fingertip Oximeters Tabletop Oximeters Handheld Oximeters Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis – By Country India China Japan Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

