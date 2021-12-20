Polyaspartic Coatings Market is Going To Boom | BASF, AkzoNobel, SIKA

The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), PPG Industries (United States), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel (Denmark), Carboline (United States), Rust-Oleum (United States), Laticrete International (United States), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Feiyang Protech (China).

Polyaspartic coating is a new class of coating technology and is a derivative of aliphatic polyisocyanate and a polyaspartic ester. Polyaspartic esters perform well as a diluting agent for high solids polyurethane coatings. They are widely used for protecting steel structures from corrosion and also used in various commercial, automotive, and power generation industries. Polyaspartic coatings are applied as concrete floor coating via methods like dip and roll, ribbon and roll methods. Polyaspartic coating is equipped with rapid curing capabilities and may dry in a matter of hours.



by Type (Pure Polyaspartic Coatings, Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings), Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Powder Coatings, Other Technologies), End Use Industry (Building and Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Marine, Power Generation, Landscape, Others), Systems (Quartz, Metallic)



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand For Pure Polyaspartic Coatings

Opportunities:

Increase in Demand for New Ship Orders, and The Production of Ships is Expected to Rapidly Increase

Market Drivers:

Higher Efficiency Compared to Conventional Coating Technology

Rapidly Increasing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry

Challenges:

Higher Cost Compared to Conventional Coatings



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Polyaspartic Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Polyaspartic Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Polyaspartic Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting the Polyaspartic Coatings Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Polyaspartic Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Polyaspartic Coatings

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Polyaspartic Coatings various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Polyaspartic Coatings.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

