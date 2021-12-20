Knee Walkers Market Still Has Room To Grow: Invacare, Vitality Medical, KneeRover

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Knee Walkers Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Knee Walkers market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Drive Medical (United States), Invacare (United States), Nova Medical (United States), Performance Health (United States), Vitality Medical (United States), Mercy Medical Equipment Company (United States), KneeRover (United Kingdom)

Brief Overview on Knee Walkers:

Knee Walkers are a medical mobility device that provides a safer, more comfortable, and easier-to–maneuver alternative to crutches for those recovering from foot or lower leg injury or surgery which requires the foot and/or leg to be non-weight bearing during recovery. A knee walker will increase mobility during recovery from a foot or ankle surgery or injury. With the growing cases of orthopedic conditions and rising incidences of fractures among sports players demanding medical walkers.

Key Market Trends:

Technological Advancement in Knee Walkers

Availability of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

Opportunities:

Growing Incidences of Knee Injuries Arising from Automobile Accidents, and Diseases and Deficiencies

Demand from Sports Players, Due to Rising Incidences of Fracture

Rising Innovation and Upgradation in Emerging Countries

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Orthopedic Disease

Increasing Disposable Income Worldwide

Rising Medical Tourism in Both Developed and Underdeveloped Countries

Challenges:

High Cost of Advanced Medical Walkers

Segmentation of the Global Knee Walkers Market:

by Type (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler, Five-Wheeler), Modality Type (Folded, Unfolded), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Adult , Kids)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Knee Walkers Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Knee Walkers market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Knee Walkers market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

