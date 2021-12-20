Future Outlook of Semiconductor Packaging Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Semiconductor Packaging Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Semiconductor Packaging market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Semiconductor Packaging market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Semiconductor Packaging market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Semiconductor Packaging market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Semiconductor Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

High Adoption Rate in Consumer Electronics Segment to Augment the Market Growth

– The electronics market constantly demands higher power dissipation, faster speeds, and higher pin counts, along with smaller footprints and lower profiles. The miniaturization and integration of semiconductors have given rise to smaller, lighter, and more portable devices, like tablets, smartphones, and the emerging IoT devices.

– Each new iteration of consumer electronics products is smarter, lighter, and more energy efficient than its predecessors. This advantage creates huge expectations among customers for the next iteration, which is a significant selling point for the producers of consumer electronics.

– In addition to this, smartphones are one of the most significant contributors to semiconductor consumption in the consumer electronics segment. In recent years, the United States has witnessed consistent growth in smartphone sales. With this trend likely to continue, it is poised to drive the semiconductor demand, in turn, augmenting the packaging market growth.

North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Countries in the region, such as the United States lead the world in manufacturing, design, and research in the semiconductor industry. The United States is also the frontrunner in semiconductor packaging innovation, boasting of 80 wafer fabrication plants spread across 19 states. Apart from this, investments in the country by major players are set to fuel the semiconductor packaging market.

– For instance, Intel Corporation in 2017 had planned to invest more than USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42, a semiconductor factory, which is expected to be ready in 3-4 years.

– Apart from this, the United States is home to some of the major automotive players in the world, which are investing in the electric car segment. This is set to augment the demand for semiconductors in the automotive industry significantly. In turn, it is driving the semiconductor packaging market.

– For instance, Toyota in 2018 announced CAD 1.4 billion in two factories in central Canada where it plans to build its largest hybrid hub in North America. The government is expected to support the investment with CAD 110 million in Cambridge and Woodstock.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Semiconductor Packaging market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Semiconductor Packaging market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Semiconductor Packaging market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Semiconductor Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Consumption of Semiconductor Devices Across Industries

4.3.2 Need for Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investment and Increasing Complexity of Semiconductor IC Designs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packaging Platform

5.1.1 Flip Chip

5.1.2 Embedded Die

5.1.3 Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging (Fi Wlp)

5.1.4 Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (Fo Wlp)

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.3 Medical Devices

5.2.4 Communications & Telecom

5.2.5 Automotive Industry

5.2.6 Energy & Lighting

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ASE Group

6.1.2 Amkor Technology

6.1.3 Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd.

6.1.4 Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Spil)

6.1.5 Powertech Technology, Inc.

6.1.6 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd.

6.1.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.1.8 UTAC Group

6.1.9 Chipmos Technologies, Inc.

6.1.10 Chipbond Technology Corporation

6.1.11 Intel Corporation

6.1.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.13 Unisem (M) Berhad

6.1.14 Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI)

6.1.15 Carsem

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

