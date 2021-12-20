Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Consumer electronics is expected to occupy a significant market share

– The emphasis in the market has shifted towards new consumer electronic categories and connected devices, with consumer interest reaching a high in innovative new products, such as VR, AR, drones, and wearables among others.

– The advent of IoT has transformed the consumer electronics industry, with key technology pioneers in the industry, relying on the connectivity concept, in order to bridge the gap between consumer concerns and device capability

– Although consumer electronics continued to decline in 2017, new electronic products, such as 4K (UHD) TVs, over-the-top,(OTT), TV game consoles, and set-top boxes are expected to achieve high growth within the sector in 2018

– Few trends in the TV sector include voice assistants and television sets being able to work without remote controls. One just needs to voice out commands to popular AI assistants like Google Home, and Amazon Alexa which are built into TVs or smart speakers and hubs.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the Largest Market Share

– Asia Pacific is set to remain as the largest market during the fore cast period. for instance the intiative by the Chinese government like ‘made In China 2025’ is about to invest a staggering USD 150 billion which is a strategic movge aimed at building high end precision manufacturing capabilities with semiconductors being the priority segments. Such move would boost the semiconductor silicon wafer market in a positive way.

– The semiconductor industry of China has been showing an upward trend from the past ten years. The objective has been to become competitive with the Taiwanese semiconductor industry

– As silicon wafers are widely used for the manufacturing of smart phones the introduction of 5G technology is expected to boost the sales of the 5G smart phones. For instance the Fangshan government and China Mobile, the country’s largest mobile operator, has already outfitted a 10Km road with 5G towers.

– Silicon Works, the only South Koran company among the top 50 leading fabless suppliers, had an estimated 15% increase in sales last year, which was estimated to be USD 605 million. With the market for fabless companies growing in other countries, such as India, the wafer market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Study Deliverables

3.2 Study Assumptions

3.3 Analysis Methodology

3.4 Research Phases

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Product Life Cycle Analysis

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing Consumption of Consumer Electronics

4.4.2 Need for Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Complex Semiconductor Wafer Design

4.5.2 Manufacturing Costs Of Silicon Wafers

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 DIAMETER

5.1.1 Less than 150 mm

5.1.2 200 mm

5.1.3 300 mm and above

5.2 PRODUCT

5.2.1 Logic

5.2.2 Memory

5.2.3 Analog

5.2.4 Others

5.3 APPLICATION

5.3.1 Consumer Electronic

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Telecommunication

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Shin-Etsu Handotai

6.1.2 Siltronic AG

6.1.3 SUMCO Corporation

6.1.4 SK Siltron Co. Ltd

6.1.5 SOITEC SA

6.1.6 Globalwafers Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Okmetic Inc.

6.1.8 Wafer Works Corporation

6.1.9 Episil-Precision, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

