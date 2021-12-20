Service Delivery Automation Marke Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Service Delivery Automation Marke Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Service Delivery Automation Marke market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Service Delivery Automation Marke market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Service Delivery Automation Marke market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market.

Market Overview:

Global Service Delivery Automation Marke market competition by top manufacturers

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– With expected delivery times going down, the number of orders going up, automating the retail process can both reduce costs and increase the speed of handling orders.

– According to the latest survey by IBM, 85% of retail and 79% of consumer products companies plan to be using intelligent automation for supply chain planning by 2021.

– The same survey stated that consumer products executives project the highest rate of intelligent automation adoption over the next three years to be in manufacturing, and product design and development, while for retail executives its is supply chain planning.

– The latest example of how retail industry is adopting service delivery automation can be seen in Amazon warehouse, where it is experimenting with the automation of packaging lines. Goods are scanned coming down a conveyor belt and are enveloped seconds later in boxes custom-built for each item. It replaces 24 people.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Several leaders in Asia-Pacific’s telecom industry are embracing power of automation with use of workforce engagement software to automate quality management.

– Alibaba, the world’ biggest e-commerce company, launched cashier-less wine storage and retail facility in its home city of Hangzhou, enabling shoppers to purchase wines by the case without paying any cash or interacting with any sales staff.

– Other businesses are also getting automated in China, like restaurants, convenience and clothing stores. The Robot.he restaurant in the Hema supermarket uses a series of apps, QR codes, and robots to provide a futuristic dining experience.

Detailed TOC of Service Delivery Automation Marke Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Operational Efficiency is Driving the Market Growth

4.3.2 Cost-cutting Across Industries is Helping the Market to Flourish

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel is Challenging the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 IT Process Automation

5.1.2 Business Process Automation

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT, Telecommunication and Media

5.3.4 Hospitality and Transportation Hospitality and Transportation

5.3.5 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Logistics

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 UiPath SRL

6.1.3 IPsoft Inc.

6.1.4 Blue Prism

6.1.5 Xerox Corporation

6.1.6 NICE Systems Ltd

6.1.7 Celaton Limited

6.1.8 Automation Anywhere Inc.

6.1.9 arago GmbH

6.1.10 Genfour Ltd

6.1.11 Sutherland Global Services

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

