Silicate Coatings Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Silicate Coatings Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Silicate Coatings market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Silicate Coatings market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Silicate Coatings market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Silicate Coatings market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Silicate Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Residential Construction

– The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, driving the residential construction across the world.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of new residential construction projects, due to the expanding housing construction market in developing countries like China, India and ASEAN Countries.

– In India, the government initiated project named ‘Housing for All by 2022’, is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country, throughout the forecast period.

– The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in construction of HK Dollar 23,923 million in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e., 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, in order to the construct more affordable flats.

– The governments in several European countries, have also supported to fulfill the supply-demand gap, for housing. For instance, to reduce the United Kingdom’s housing supply crisis, the Manchester city council has collaborated with other developers to build 500 sites, through individual development programs across Greater Manchester and Liverpool.

– All the above factors are expected to propel the growth in the residential sector, which in return, is expected to grow the silicate coatings market, as they are highly stable and durable coatings, with particularly convincing long-lasting color and natural effect.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

China is the largest consumer of silicate coatings market in Asia-pacific, in 2018. Silicate coatings are being widely used in architectural applications, where consumers are willing to pay a premium for low toxicity coatings which are traditionally a key source of silicate consumption in the region. The Chinese government is stepping up its restrictions on coatings with a high volatile organic compound (VOC) content. Such stringent regulations are boosting the consumption of silicate paints market in the region during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Silicate Coatings market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Silicate Coatings market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Silicate Coatings market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Silicate Coatings Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations to Control VOC Emissions

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Building & Construction

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Presence of substitute products

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Pure Silicate Paints

5.1.2 Dispersion Silicate Paints

5.1.3 Sol-silicate Paints

5.1.4 Colloidal silica

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.1.1 Residential

5.2.1.2 Commercial

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel N.V

6.4.2 ASE Group

6.4.3 Asian Paints Ltd.

6.4.4 BEECK Mineral Paints

6.4.5 Benjamin Moore & Co

6.4.6 Breathe Silicate Hybrid Paint

6.4.7 FUSION MINERAL PAINT

6.4.8 KEIM Mineral Paints

6.4.9 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.10 Jotun

6.4.11 Teknos Group

6.4.12 Roxsil Silicone Sdn. Bhd.

6.4.13 Remmers (UK) Limited

6.4.14 Silacote USA LLC

6.4.15 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

