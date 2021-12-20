Silicon Metal Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Silicon Metal Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Silicon Metal market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Silicon Metal market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Silicon Metal market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Silicon Metal market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Silicon Metal market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Semiconductor Application

– Silicon is commonly used as a semiconductor in electronics: devices such as printed circuit boards, transistors, integrated circuits, and many more because of its properties that helps in achieving the desired conductive efficiency.

– Silicon conducts electricity under some conditions and acts as an insulator under others.

– Silicon’s electrical properties can be modified through a process called doping. These characteristics make it an ideal material for making transistors that amplify electrical signals.

– Silicon wafer is the most common type of electronic components that are used in numerous electronic devices.

– Silicon possesses a moderate energy band gap of 1.12eV at 0 K. This makes silicon a stable element when compared to Germanium and reduces the chance of leakage current.

– Recently, research is being conducted in the field of silicon photonics, which combines the photonics and electronics to create ultra-fast optical data processing.

– For all such reasons, the usage of silicon metals in semiconductor application is increasing across the globe.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is the world’s largest producer of Silicon.

– According to the silicon branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA), China wants to reposition its domestic silicon metal sector as a strategic source of raw material for the nation because of the persistent overseas anti-dumping policies imposed against import of silicon from China.

– The Chinese silicon metal sector has been a high energy and resource consuming and a high polluting industry. Although some regional governments have preferential policies for their local silicon players to lift their completeness, due to the expected limited room for a further fall in rigid costs, domestic silicon prices are likely to be stable in the future.

– There exists a strong competition between among various key Chinese silicon production zones, especially between Yunnan Province, Central China and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Northwest China. The Yunnan government has cut power costs in the region, to enhance its competitiveness and output, while Xinjiang, as of end-2016, accounted for 33% of China’s annual national silicon metal output, with strong competitiveness.

– All such factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Silicon Metal market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Silicon Metal market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Silicon Metal market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Silicon Metal Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Aluminum-Silicon Alloys

4.1.2 Increasing Use in Solar Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High-cost of Production

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Metallurgy Grade Silicon Metal

5.1.2 Chemical Grade Silicon Metal

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Aluminum Alloys

5.2.2 Semiconductors

5.2.3 Solar Panels

5.2.4 Stainless Steel

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Elkem

6.4.2 Ferroglobe PLC

6.4.3 Globe Speciality Metals, Inc.

6.4.4 H.C. Starck

6.4.5 Liasa

6.4.6 Mississipi Silicon

6.4.7 Panadyne, Inc.

6.4.8 RIMA Group

6.4.9 Rusal

6.4.10 Sil’tronix Silicon Technologies

6.4.11 Silicon Metal Industries

6.4.12 Simcoa Operations Pty. Ltd

6.4.13 Sumco Corporation

6.4.14 The Quartz Corporation

6.4.15 Wynca Group

6.4.16 Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand for Solar Panel in Asia-Pacific

