Small Caliber Ammunition Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Small Caliber Ammunition Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Small Caliber Ammunition market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Small Caliber Ammunition market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Small Caliber Ammunition market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Small Caliber Ammunition market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Small Caliber Ammunition market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

The Military Segment Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2018

The military segment currently dominates the market studied, and it is expected to continue its domination, in terms of market share, over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in procurement of ammunition by the armed forces, local enforcement agencies, and border security forces to subdue the threats arising, due to terrorism, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical tensions. For instance, to modernize their infantry, the Defense Ministry of India placed an order for 72,400 assault rifles to the US firm Sig Sauer of worth USD 100 million. This order was placed in February 2019 to replace the INSAS rifles. Such procurements are expected to generate demand for small caliber ammunition during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The current political tensions between countries, like China, India, Japan, and Pakistan, along with the shortage of military personnel in Japan and India, are some of the major drivers that propelling the growth of the small caliber ammunition market over the forecast period. For instance, as of July 2018, Indian Army had a shortage of over 7,000 officers and Indian Air Force had a shortage of approximately 200 officers; as of October 2018, Indian Navy had a shortage of about 1,500 officers. The plans to recruit new military personnel may generate demand for arms and ammunition, which in turn, may generate demand in the small caliber ammunition market during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Small Caliber Ammunition market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Small Caliber Ammunition market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Small Caliber Ammunition market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Small Caliber Ammunition Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Use

5.1.1 Civilian

5.1.2 Military

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 Nigeria

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.2 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.3 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.4 Denel SOC Ltd

6.4.5 Remington Arms Company

6.4.6 CBC

6.4.7 RUAG Group

6.4.8 Mesko

6.4.9 Nammo AS

6.4.10 Winchester Ammunition (Olin Corporation)

6.4.11 CCI Ammunition

6.4.12 Global Ordnance

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

