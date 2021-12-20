Smart Factory Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Smart Factory Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Smart Factory market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Smart Factory market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Smart Factory market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Smart Factory market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Smart Factory market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Robots to Witness the Highest growth

– Industrial robots are a very important part of the manufacturing industry. Robots have evolved with many technological advancements which include vision recognition, skill learning, failure prediction, utilizing AI, man-machine-collaboration.

– Robotic installation in the US has increased to a new peak. The driver for this growth in manufacturing industries has been the ongoing trend to automate production in order to strengthen the US industries in both domestic and global markets.

– The automobile manufacturing industry is the largest adopter of robots globally with a share of 33% of the total supply in 2017 according to the international federation of robotics. The manufacturing of passenger cars has become more complex over the past ten years, a substantial proportion of the production processes requires an automation solution using robots.

– Moreover, the ever-rising demand for electronic products and the need for batteries, chips, and displays are also a driving factor for the market as it requires an automated production process. Hence, as the need to automate production process increases, the demand for the industrial robots that can handle very small parts at high speeds, with very high degrees of precision, enabling manufacturers to ensure quality with optimized production costs is also increasing.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North America is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), wherein, data is being used on a large scale for manufacturing products, by integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems, throughout the supply chain.

– The United States accounts for the largest share in the North American market. This dominance is buoyed by smart manufacturing initiatives such as the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC), that drives and facilitate the broad adoption of manufacturing intelligence and automation.

– The growth of the automotive and oil and gas industry in North America is also driving the demand for the smart factory market. The United States is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers.

– The automotive manufacturing sector has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country, in the manufacturing sector. In addition, the US oil production is an area of interest, with a fall in the oil prices. The shale boom is considered as one of the most important energy developments, during the past decade.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Smart Factory market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Smart Factory market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Smart Factory market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Smart Factory Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) In Industrial Sector

4.3.2 Industry Digitization and End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

4.3.3 Rising Demand For Energy Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Huge Capital Investments for Transformations

4.4.2 Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Machine Vision Systems

6.1.1.1 Cameras

6.1.1.2 Processors

6.1.1.3 Software

6.1.1.4 Enclosures

6.1.1.5 Frame Grabbers

6.1.1.6 Integration Services

6.1.1.7 Lighting

6.1.2 Industrial Robotics

6.1.2.1 Articulated Robots

6.1.2.2 Cartesian Robots

6.1.2.3 Cylindrical Robots

6.1.2.4 SCARA Robots

6.1.2.5 Parallel Robots

6.1.2.6 Collaborative Industry Robots

6.1.3 Control Devices

6.1.3.1 Relays and Switches

6.1.3.2 Servo Motors and Drives

6.1.4 Sensors

6.1.5 Communication Technologies

6.1.5.1 Wired

6.1.5.2 Wireless

6.1.6 Other Types

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

6.2.2 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.2.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

6.2.4 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

6.2.5 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

6.2.6 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

6.2.7 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

6.2.8 Other Technologies

6.3 By End-user Vertical

6.3.1 Automotive

6.3.2 Semiconductors

6.3.3 Oil & Gas

6.3.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

6.3.5 Pharmaceutical

6.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

6.3.7 Food & Beverage

6.3.8 Mining

6.3.9 Other End-user Vertical

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 United Kingdom

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.2 UAE

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Group

7.1.2 Cognex Corporation

7.1.3 Siemens AG

7.1.4 Schnieder Electric SE

7.1.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7.1.6 Swisslog Holding Ag (Kuka AG)

7.1.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

7.1.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.1.10 Atos SE

7.1.11 Johnson Controls Inc.

7.1.12 Emerson Electric Company

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

