Future Outlook of Smart Packaging Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

Smart Packaging

Smart Packaging Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Smart Packaging market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Smart Packaging market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Smart Packaging market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Smart Packaging market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

  • The smart packaging market was valued at USD 35.33 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 44.39 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.19% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The self-heating food packaging techniques are making it easy for consumers to have a snack and a hot beverage and a snack. It also helps to communicate and monitor regarding food quality using time-temperature indicators.
  • – The changing lifestyle of customers because of quick urbanization and expanded utilization of individual personal items with advanced integrated innovation drive the smart packaging market growth. Moreover, undiscovered geographical markets offering gigantic open doors for the market players are relied upon to fuel the worldwide packaging market industry.
  • – The growth for the market is evolving due to the exploration of nanotechnology into varied F&B applications, demand for shelf-stable and sustainable packaging solutions among food and beverage retailers and manufacturers, and increasing consumption of packaged food product.
  • – The developments in the printing processes in various industries have also been drivers for this market. Printed technologies have proved their functionality in the process processing and presentation of information on paper and other substrates. Hence, recently, there has been a lot of scientific research on printed electronics and RFID technology, which create the framework for the potential development of smart packaging applications.
  • – However, excessive cost of capital for installment, security issues, new techniques for fabricating such sensors and indicators that are compatible with current packaging standards and awareness among consumers are key restraints and challenges for the growth of the market.<

    Global Smart Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Bemis Company, Inc.
  • Winpak Limited
  • Point Five Packaging, LLC
  • Dansensor A/S
  • Praxair, Inc.
  • Berry Global, Inc.
  • Ball Corporation
  • Desiccare, Inc.
  • LINPAC Packaging Limited
  • Coveris Holdings S.A.
  • BASF SE
  • Huhtamaki PPL Ltd
  • Amcor Limited

    Key Market Trends:

    Intelligent Packaging Technology Expected to Lead the Smart Packaging Market

    – Intelligent packaging is the newest technology within the packaging sector. This technology is growing at a faster pace in the food sector with enormous potential to improve the convenience for consumers.
    – Intelligent packaging can report the condition on the outside packaging and directly measure the quality of the product inside the package. Biosensors for pathogen or toxic identification, the great concern in the food and intelligent packaging, is helping it by attaching antibodies to a plastic attaching surface which can give a sign of a false sense of security to the customers.
    – The commercialization of printed electronics for intelligent packaging and smart labels is rising. Printed electronics is one of the core products of the intelligent packaging revolution and has the potential to be the breakthrough technology for reducing costs and expanding functionality.
    – This demand for intelligent packaging is supported by technological encroachments. For instance, the advent of advanced packaging machinery has enabled companies to manufacture new packaging solutions incorporating communications technologies, such as Rfid, sensors, etc.

    North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

    – The United States occupies the larger share of the market value in North America, followed by Canada. The growing working population and the increasing demand for interactive and improved packaging solutions account for the expected growth in the market in the region.
    – The United States is home to one of the busiest consumer markets, which forms a major part of the workforce. The demand for food and beverage has risen markedly, due to the growing population (both, from within and due to immigration).To meet the huge demands of the food industry, there has been a significant increase in the volume of the import of food from different regions across the world, thus, driving the demand for the smart packaging solutions in the region.
    – Extending shelf life for foods along with increasing investment has pushed the global demand for smart packaging in the North American region.

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: Smart Packaging market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: Smart Packaging market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global Smart Packaging market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Smart Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Advancement in Technology in Food Packaging for Quality Inspection
    4.3.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Food Safety
    4.3.3 Development in Printing Industry due to Various Application of Smart Packaging
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Costs due to Initial Requirement
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Active Packaging
    5.1.2 Intelligent Packaging
    5.2 By End-user Vertical
    5.2.1 Food
    5.2.2 Beverage
    5.2.3 Healthcare
    5.2.4 Personal Care
    5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Sealed Air Corporation
    6.1.2 Bemis Company, Inc.
    6.1.3 Winpak Limited
    6.1.4 Point Five Packaging, LLC
    6.1.5 Dansensor A/S
    6.1.6 Praxair, Inc.
    6.1.7 Berry Global, Inc.
    6.1.8 Ball Corporation
    6.1.9 Desiccare, Inc.
    6.1.10 LINPAC Packaging Limited
    6.1.11 Coveris Holdings S.A.
    6.1.12 BASF SE
    6.1.13 Huhtamaki PPL Ltd
    6.1.14 Amcor Limited

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Photo of pravin.k

    pravin.k

