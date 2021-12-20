Smart Sensors Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Smart Sensors Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Smart Sensors market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Smart Sensors market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Smart Sensors market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Smart Sensors market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Smart Sensors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Temperature Sensors to Witness High Growth

– A smart temperature sensor is an integrated system consisting of a temperature sensor, bias circuitry, and an analog-to-digital converter(ADC). A temperature sensor measures heat to ensure that a process stays within a specific range, providing safe usage of the application or meeting a necessary condition when dealing with extreme heat, hazards, or inaccessible measuring points.

– The demand for reliable, high-performance and low-cost sensors is increasing, thereby leading to the development of new technologies, such as microtechnology and nanotechnology.

– The low cost, small size, and ease of use have led the sensors to have widespread utilization in various industries, such as automobile, residential, medical, environmental, food processing, and chemical.

– Temperature sensor finds its primary usage in smart thermostats which is a smart home device. The overall demand for smart homes is forecasted to grow rapidly, owing to strong consumer interest, incremental technological innovations, and greater accessibility.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is expected to dominate the smart sensors market during the forecasted period, owing to the growing demand for IoT and Smart homes.

– Smart sensors, such as the ones deployed for location, temperature, and humidity sensing, are essential components to build a smart city, wherein the United States is continuously enhancing automation and incorporating digital innovation.

– Based on different metrics, including LED streetlights, renewable energy, smart meters, and smart parking, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles are the smartest cities in the country.

– In 2017, the local government in Chicago was aiming to replace 270,000 street lights with energy efficient related products, which are expected to propel the growth of the smart sensor market over the forecast period in the country.

– In addition, Florida, Michigan, and Miami are likely to have the most extensive deployment of V2X technology (vehicle to everything) in 2018, requiring smart sensors to establish a communication between vehicles, thereby, propelling the usage of the product.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Smart Sensors market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Smart Sensors market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Smart Sensors market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Smart Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency and Saving

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics Products

4.3.3 Higher Demand for Smart Sensors in the Healthcare and Automotive Industries

4.3.4 Technology Advancements in Miniaturization and Wireless Capabilities

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Relatively High Deployment Costs

4.4.2 Complex Design compared to Traditional Sensors

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Flow Sensor

5.1.2 Humidity Sensor

5.1.3 Position Sensor

5.1.4 Pressure Sensor

5.1.5 Temperature Sensor

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 MEMS

5.2.2 CMOS

5.2.3 Optical Spectroscopy

5.2.4 Other Technologies

5.3 By Component

5.3.1 Analog-to-Digital Converter

5.3.2 Digital-to-Analog Converter

5.3.3 Amplifier

5.3.4 Other components

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.4.2 Automotive & Transportation

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Industrial Automation

5.4.5 Building Automation

5.4.6 Consumer Electronics

5.4.7 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Honeywell International

6.1.3 Eaton Corporation

6.1.4 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.1.7 ST Microelectronics

6.1.8 Siemens AG

6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd

6.1.10 Legrand Inc.

6.1.11 General Electric

6.1.12 Vishay Technology Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

