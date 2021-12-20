Future Outlook of Smart Waste Management Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Smart Waste Management Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Smart Waste Management market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Smart Waste Management market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Smart Waste Management market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Smart Waste Management market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Smart Waste Management market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Smart Waste Collection Through IoT to Contribute to the Market Growth

– In the smart collection segment, the emergence of IoT has revolutionized and addressed operational costs, for the waste handling companies. The companies that offer smart solutions for waste collection primarily focus on three solutions – intelligent monitoring, route optimization, and analytics.

– By deploying sensors, network infrastructure, and data visualization platforms, waste management companies have been able to generate actionable insights, to make informed decisions.

– By using fill level sensors (sometimes also cameras) near the trash bins, companies have been able to plan the fleet trucks in accordance with the volume of trash in bins, thus reducing the unnecessary fleet fuel consumption and contributing to reducing carbon emissions in cities.

– Municipalities of a few cities across the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, etc., in collaboration with smart waste management innovators (such as Enevo, Smartbin, Bigbelly, etc.) are saving around 30% of waste collection costs.

– Due to the presence of commercially available technology providers, coupled with smart city initiatives & decreasing cost of IoT sensor is pushing this market towards robust growth.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

– North America comprises an increasing number of smart cities, and the existing ones are currently under development.

– Approximately 22% of cities in the United States and Canada have already been implementing strategic programs, compared to just 7% of cities, worldwide.

– The United States alone contributes the majority of the annual waste produced, at approximately 230 million metric ton of trash, the significant chunk of which is handled by private entities.

– Owing to government initiatives that promote sustainability, to achieve zero waste by 2020, and the penetration of smart city initiatives across the high urban concentration region, North America is expected to account for the lion’s share in the smart waste management market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Smart Waste Management market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Smart Waste Management market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Smart Waste Management market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Smart Waste Management Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 Increasing Volumes Of Waste

4.6.2 Rising Adoption of Smart Cities

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 High Costs of Implementation

4.8 Technology Snapshot

4.8.1 Technology Overview

4.8.2 Smart Waste Management Stages

4.8.2.1 Smart Collection

4.8.2.2 Smart Processing

4.8.2.3 Smart Energy Recovery

4.8.2.4 Smart Disposal

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Fleet Management

5.1.2 Remote Monitoring

5.1.3 Analytics

5.2 By Waste Type

5.2.1 Industrial Waste

5.2.2 Residential Waste

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Suez Environmental Services

6.1.2 Veolia Environmental Services

6.1.3 Enevo

6.1.4 Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.)

6.1.5 Bigbelly Inc.

6.1.6 Covanta Holding Corporation

6.1.7 Evoeco

6.1.8 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 BIN-e

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

