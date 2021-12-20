Smart Water Management Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Smart Water Management Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Smart Water Management market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Smart Water Management market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Smart Water Management market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Smart Water Management market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244536

Market Overview:

Global Smart Water Management market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244536

Key Market Trends:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) to Record a Huge Penetration

– The remote operability through a distributed network, reduced operational costs, increased water savings are the prime promoters of SCADA adoption.

– Moreover, by 2050 it is estimated that 70% of the population will live in urban areas and historical lack of investment in water management is putting the entire water networks in immense pressure. Owing to this, SCADA is being increasingly used in water control and management.

– Further, SCADA adoption is set to penetrate with the growth in smart cities and smart water projects worldwide. In Europe, 100 smart cities have a great scope for adoption of SCADA for solving the problems of water management. London had deployed SCADA for its Thames water management which saw a 13% decrease in water consumption.

– Additionally, from 2018 to 2024 the governments worldwide will invest in 14 billion USD smart water projects which is further expected to augment the market growth.

Europe to be One of the Early Adopters of Smart Water Management Systems

– Europe has around 3.5 million kilometers of the water distribution network which poses great challenges for the government to manage the distribution network presently. For revamping the infrastructure there is a need for EUR 20 billion investment per year.

– In Northern Europe, the Investments are for maintaining the existing systems and in the Mediterranian region, the investments need to be made to comply with Europe’s standards and modern water management systems.

– The EU Commission has also laid out a vision for the future of smart water across the region in its Digital Single Market for Water Services Action Plan that will further drive the market growth.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Smart Water Management market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Smart Water Management market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Smart Water Management market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244536

Detailed TOC of Smart Water Management Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need to Manage the Increasing Global Demand for Water

4.3.2 Need to Reduce Non-Revenue Water Losses

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Capital Investments to Install Infrastructure

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Asset Management

5.1.2 Distribution Network Monitoring

5.1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.1.4 Meter Data Management (MDM)

5.1.5 Analytics

5.1.6 Other Solutions

5.2 By Service

5.2.1 Managed Service

5.2.2 Professional Service

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1.1 ABB Ltd

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 GE Water & Process Technologies (Suez group)

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc

6.1.5 Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)

6.1.6 Siemens AG

6.1.7 Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)

6.1.8 Hitachi Ltd

6.1.9 Arad Metering Technologies

6.1.10 TaKaDu Limited

6.1.11 Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)

6.1.12 Itron Inc.

6.1.13 i2O Water Ltd

6.1.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.15 Esri Geographic Information System Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:-

Binder Clips Market | Segmentation and Future Demand | Major Players with Key Findings | Growth Forecast 2022-2027

Digital Luggage Scale Market | Segmentation and Future Demand | Major Players with Key Findings | Growth Forecast 2022-2027

Global Acetylene Gas Market 2022 Size, Share | Price Trends and Growth Analysis by Top Regions | Industry Players, Modest Strategies and Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Vacuum Insulation Board Market Trends | 2022 Share by CAGR Status | Size and Growth Outlook till 2027 with Top Growing Opportunities

Phytases Market Share Forecast Analysis 2021-2025: Global Size, Trends by Regions, Research by Growth Factors, Top Manufacturers with Revenue

Global Enterprise Key Management Market Size Outlook with Growth Drivers 2021 – Top Industry Segments, Business Demand and Strategies, Development by Regions Forecast to 2026

High Accuracy Map Market Size 2021 | Growth Trends and Research by Top Countries Data with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Expectations, and Upcoming Trends Forecast to 2027

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Trends Analysis 2021: Future Growth Opportunities and Challenges, Revenue Share and Global Size Insights by 2027

Nestable Plastic Pallets Market Analysis by Share 2022 | Growth Trends, Recent Industry Developments, Business Strategies, Top Players and Opportunities Forecast by 2027

Suit Jacket Market Insights by Growth Status 2021 | Report Includes Regional Overview, Top Manufacturers, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Analysis till 2027

Anti-Static Fibres Market (2022-2025): Industry Share & Size Analysis, Production and Consumption by Top Countries, Global Segmentation with Key Company Profiles

Hose Connectors Market Growth | Data 2022-2027 | Emerging Technologies, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges Forecast

Blu-ray Disc (BD) Market Share 2022 | Revenue Expectations of Top Companies, CAGR Status, Industry Demand, Growth Prospects and Trends Forecast to 2026

Industrial HVAC Market Size Trends 2022: by Global Countries Data, Growth Strategies of Top Players, Revenue, and Segmentation, Regional Overview and Forecast to 2025

Global Stirling Cryocoolers Market Size Overview 2021: Research Report by Boosting Growth Strategies, Market Segmentations and Characteristics, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Share Forecast to 2025

Electric Winches Market 2021 Global Leading Players Analysis by Future Growth and Business Prospects, Regional Overview, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

Coconut Yogurt Market Size Report 2021 – Business Strategies and Demand Status of Top Manufacturers, Pricing Trends, Research with Business Revenue and Opportunities till 2027

Natural Source Vitamin E Market Size Report 2021 – Key Market Trends, Growth Prospects and Sales Revenue, Business Insights by Global Share with Covid-19 Impact Analysis Forecast by 2026

Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Share and Trends Analysis 2021: Recent Growth Status 2.71% CAGR, Business Strategies and Development Plans, and Global Size Forecast 2027

Wooden Furniture Market 2021 Research by Top Regions, Opportunities and Challenges, Business Size, Impressive Growth by Development Factors and Demand Forecast to 2026

VR for Education Market | Segmentation and Future Demand | Major Players with Key Findings | Growth Forecast 2022-2027

Peg-filgrastim Biosimilars Market | Consumption Growth Rate 2022-2026 | Forthcoming Developments, Revenue and Trends Evaluations with Forecast Analysis

Genome Sequencing Equipment Market 2022 Industry Growth Size Analysis, Emerging Trends, Segmentation by Regions, and Business Share Value by 2026

Tuning Box Market 2022-2027 | Leading Players, Revenue Expectations | CAGR Status, Industry Size and Share Analysis

Cryogenic Bulk Storage Tanks Market Size, Segments 2021: Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Current and Future Plans with Industry Expansion Strategies by Forecast to 2027

Intra-operative 3D Navigation System Market Size, Segments 2021: Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Current and Future Plans with Industry Expansion Strategies by Forecast to 2027

Tank Container Market Size Growth 2021: Price Trends by Revenue, Top Manufacturers, Industry Chain Analysis, and Modest Strategies, Global Share Forecast to 2026

Beverage Packaging Market 2021: Report Includes Top Manufacturers, Latest Trends and Growth Prospects, Opportunity and Challenges with Industry Size Forecast 2024

Smart Harvest Market Analysis by Share 2022 | Growth Trends, Recent Industry Developments, Business Strategies, Top Players and Opportunities Forecast by 2027

Medical House Calls Market Share 2021 | Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Growth Survey, Increasing Demand Status, and Global Size Forecast to 2027