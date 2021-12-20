Disinfectant Wipes Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark

“

The report titled Global Disinfectant Wipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Disinfectant Wipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Disinfectant Wipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Disinfectant Wipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Disinfectant Wipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Disinfectant Wipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Disinfectant Wipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Disinfectant Wipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Disinfectant Wipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Disinfectant Wipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Disinfectant Wipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Disinfectant Wipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark, The Claire Manufacturing Company, Parker Laboratories, 3M, GAMA Healthcare, Diamond Wipes International, CleanWell, PDI (Nice-Pak Products), Dreumex, Seventh Generation (Unilever), Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS, Metrex Research (Danaher), Whiteley Corporation, Pal International, Perfect Group, G&G (Nbond Nonwoven), Lionser, Likang Disinfectant

Market Segmentation by Product:

Alcohol-free Disinfectant Wipes

Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Individual

Health Care

Medical Device

Others



The Disinfectant Wipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Disinfectant Wipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Disinfectant Wipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Disinfectant Wipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Disinfectant Wipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Disinfectant Wipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Disinfectant Wipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Disinfectant Wipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Disinfectant Wipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Disinfectant Wipes

1.2 Disinfectant Wipes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Alcohol-free Disinfectant Wipes

1.2.3 Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes

1.3 Disinfectant Wipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Individual

1.3.3 Health Care

1.3.4 Medical Device

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Disinfectant Wipes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Disinfectant Wipes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Disinfectant Wipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Disinfectant Wipes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Disinfectant Wipes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Disinfectant Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Reckitt Benckiser

6.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

6.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 The Clorox Company

6.2.1 The Clorox Company Corporation Information

6.2.2 The Clorox Company Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 The Clorox Company Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 The Clorox Company Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.2.5 The Clorox Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Kimberly-Clark

6.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

6.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 The Claire Manufacturing Company

6.4.1 The Claire Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

6.4.2 The Claire Manufacturing Company Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 The Claire Manufacturing Company Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 The Claire Manufacturing Company Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.4.5 The Claire Manufacturing Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Parker Laboratories

6.5.1 Parker Laboratories Corporation Information

6.5.2 Parker Laboratories Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Parker Laboratories Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Parker Laboratories Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Parker Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 3M

6.6.1 3M Corporation Information

6.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 3M Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 3M Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.6.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 GAMA Healthcare

6.6.1 GAMA Healthcare Corporation Information

6.6.2 GAMA Healthcare Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 GAMA Healthcare Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 GAMA Healthcare Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.7.5 GAMA Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Diamond Wipes International

6.8.1 Diamond Wipes International Corporation Information

6.8.2 Diamond Wipes International Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Diamond Wipes International Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Diamond Wipes International Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Diamond Wipes International Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 CleanWell

6.9.1 CleanWell Corporation Information

6.9.2 CleanWell Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 CleanWell Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 CleanWell Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.9.5 CleanWell Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 PDI (Nice-Pak Products)

6.10.1 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Corporation Information

6.10.2 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.10.5 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Dreumex

6.11.1 Dreumex Corporation Information

6.11.2 Dreumex Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Dreumex Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Dreumex Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Dreumex Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Seventh Generation (Unilever)

6.12.1 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Ecolab

6.13.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

6.13.2 Ecolab Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Ecolab Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Ecolab Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Ecolab Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Diversey

6.14.1 Diversey Corporation Information

6.14.2 Diversey Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Diversey Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Diversey Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Diversey Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 STERIS

6.15.1 STERIS Corporation Information

6.15.2 STERIS Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 STERIS Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 STERIS Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.15.5 STERIS Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Metrex Research (Danaher)

6.16.1 Metrex Research (Danaher) Corporation Information

6.16.2 Metrex Research (Danaher) Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Metrex Research (Danaher) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Metrex Research (Danaher) Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Metrex Research (Danaher) Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Whiteley Corporation

6.17.1 Whiteley Corporation Corporation Information

6.17.2 Whiteley Corporation Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Whiteley Corporation Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Whiteley Corporation Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Whiteley Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Pal International

6.18.1 Pal International Corporation Information

6.18.2 Pal International Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Pal International Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Pal International Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Pal International Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Perfect Group

6.19.1 Perfect Group Corporation Information

6.19.2 Perfect Group Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Perfect Group Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Perfect Group Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Perfect Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven)

6.20.1 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Corporation Information

6.20.2 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.20.5 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Lionser

6.21.1 Lionser Corporation Information

6.21.2 Lionser Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Lionser Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Lionser Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Lionser Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Likang Disinfectant

6.22.1 Likang Disinfectant Corporation Information

6.22.2 Likang Disinfectant Disinfectant Wipes Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Likang Disinfectant Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Likang Disinfectant Disinfectant Wipes Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Likang Disinfectant Recent Developments/Updates

7 Disinfectant Wipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Disinfectant Wipes Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Disinfectant Wipes

7.4 Disinfectant Wipes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Disinfectant Wipes Distributors List

8.3 Disinfectant Wipes Customers

9 Disinfectant Wipes Market Dynamics

9.1 Disinfectant Wipes Industry Trends

9.2 Disinfectant Wipes Growth Drivers

9.3 Disinfectant Wipes Market Challenges

9.4 Disinfectant Wipes Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Disinfectant Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Disinfectant Wipes by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Disinfectant Wipes by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Disinfectant Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Disinfectant Wipes by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Disinfectant Wipes by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Disinfectant Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Disinfectant Wipes by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Disinfectant Wipes by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”