Adult Novelty Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Doc Johnson, Durex, FUN FACTORY

The report titled Global Adult Novelty Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adult Novelty market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adult Novelty market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adult Novelty market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adult Novelty market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adult Novelty report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adult Novelty report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adult Novelty market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adult Novelty market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adult Novelty market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adult Novelty market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adult Novelty market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Doc Johnson, Durex, FUN FACTORY, Lelo, California Exotic, Shenzhen Jizhimei, Church & Dwight, Nalone, Liaoyang Baile, Lover Health, Nanma, LETEN, SVAKOM, Tenga, BMS Factory

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vibrators

Rubber Penis

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Women Use

Men Use



The Adult Novelty Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adult Novelty market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adult Novelty market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adult Novelty market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adult Novelty industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adult Novelty market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adult Novelty market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adult Novelty market?

Table of Contents:

1 Adult Novelty Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adult Novelty

1.2 Adult Novelty Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Vibrators

1.2.3 Rubber Penis

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Adult Novelty Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Women Use

1.3.3 Men Use

1.4 Global Adult Novelty Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Adult Novelty Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Adult Novelty Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Adult Novelty Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Adult Novelty Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Adult Novelty Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Adult Novelty Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Adult Novelty Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adult Novelty Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Adult Novelty Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Adult Novelty Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Adult Novelty Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Adult Novelty Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Adult Novelty Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Adult Novelty Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Adult Novelty Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Adult Novelty Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Adult Novelty Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Adult Novelty Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Adult Novelty Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Adult Novelty Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Adult Novelty Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Adult Novelty Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Adult Novelty Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Doc Johnson

6.1.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information

6.1.2 Doc Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Doc Johnson Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Doc Johnson Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Doc Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Durex

6.2.1 Durex Corporation Information

6.2.2 Durex Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Durex Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Durex Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Durex Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 FUN FACTORY

6.3.1 FUN FACTORY Corporation Information

6.3.2 FUN FACTORY Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 FUN FACTORY Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 FUN FACTORY Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.3.5 FUN FACTORY Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Lelo

6.4.1 Lelo Corporation Information

6.4.2 Lelo Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Lelo Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Lelo Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Lelo Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 California Exotic

6.5.1 California Exotic Corporation Information

6.5.2 California Exotic Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 California Exotic Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 California Exotic Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.5.5 California Exotic Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Shenzhen Jizhimei

6.6.1 Shenzhen Jizhimei Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shenzhen Jizhimei Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Shenzhen Jizhimei Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Shenzhen Jizhimei Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Shenzhen Jizhimei Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Church & Dwight

6.6.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

6.6.2 Church & Dwight Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Church & Dwight Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Church & Dwight Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Church & Dwight Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Nalone

6.8.1 Nalone Corporation Information

6.8.2 Nalone Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Nalone Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Nalone Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Nalone Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Liaoyang Baile

6.9.1 Liaoyang Baile Corporation Information

6.9.2 Liaoyang Baile Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Liaoyang Baile Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Liaoyang Baile Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Liaoyang Baile Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Lover Health

6.10.1 Lover Health Corporation Information

6.10.2 Lover Health Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Lover Health Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Lover Health Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Lover Health Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Nanma

6.11.1 Nanma Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nanma Adult Novelty Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Nanma Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Nanma Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Nanma Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 LETEN

6.12.1 LETEN Corporation Information

6.12.2 LETEN Adult Novelty Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 LETEN Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 LETEN Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.12.5 LETEN Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 SVAKOM

6.13.1 SVAKOM Corporation Information

6.13.2 SVAKOM Adult Novelty Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 SVAKOM Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 SVAKOM Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.13.5 SVAKOM Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Tenga

6.14.1 Tenga Corporation Information

6.14.2 Tenga Adult Novelty Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Tenga Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Tenga Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Tenga Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 BMS Factory

6.15.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information

6.15.2 BMS Factory Adult Novelty Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 BMS Factory Adult Novelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 BMS Factory Adult Novelty Product Portfolio

6.15.5 BMS Factory Recent Developments/Updates

7 Adult Novelty Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Adult Novelty Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Adult Novelty

7.4 Adult Novelty Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Adult Novelty Distributors List

8.3 Adult Novelty Customers

9 Adult Novelty Market Dynamics

9.1 Adult Novelty Industry Trends

9.2 Adult Novelty Growth Drivers

9.3 Adult Novelty Market Challenges

9.4 Adult Novelty Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Adult Novelty Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adult Novelty by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adult Novelty by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Adult Novelty Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adult Novelty by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adult Novelty by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Adult Novelty Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adult Novelty by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adult Novelty by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

