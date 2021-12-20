Luxury Massage Equipment Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND

“

The report titled Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Massage Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Massage Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Massage Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND, Panasonic, OSIM International, Rotai, Daito-THRIVE, HoMedics, Casada, Beurer, Human Touch, HealthmateForever, JSB Healthcare

Market Segmentation by Product:

Back Massager

Hand-Held Massager

Neck & Shoulder Massager

Leg & Foot Massager

Eye Care Massager

Massage Chair

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential



The Luxury Massage Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Massage Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Massage Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Massage Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Massage Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Massage Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Massage Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Massage Equipment

1.2 Luxury Massage Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Back Massager

1.2.3 Hand-Held Massager

1.2.4 Neck & Shoulder Massager

1.2.5 Leg & Foot Massager

1.2.6 Eye Care Massager

1.2.7 Massage Chair

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Luxury Massage Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Massage Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Luxury Massage Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Luxury Massage Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 OGAWA

6.1.1 OGAWA Corporation Information

6.1.2 OGAWA Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 OGAWA Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 OGAWA Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.1.5 OGAWA Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Inada

6.2.1 Inada Corporation Information

6.2.2 Inada Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Inada Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Inada Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Inada Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 BODYFRIEND

6.3.1 BODYFRIEND Corporation Information

6.3.2 BODYFRIEND Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 BODYFRIEND Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 BODYFRIEND Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.3.5 BODYFRIEND Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Panasonic

6.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Panasonic Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Panasonic Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 OSIM International

6.5.1 OSIM International Corporation Information

6.5.2 OSIM International Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 OSIM International Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 OSIM International Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.5.5 OSIM International Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Rotai

6.6.1 Rotai Corporation Information

6.6.2 Rotai Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Rotai Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Rotai Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Rotai Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Daito-THRIVE

6.6.1 Daito-THRIVE Corporation Information

6.6.2 Daito-THRIVE Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Daito-THRIVE Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Daito-THRIVE Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Daito-THRIVE Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 HoMedics

6.8.1 HoMedics Corporation Information

6.8.2 HoMedics Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 HoMedics Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 HoMedics Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.8.5 HoMedics Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Casada

6.9.1 Casada Corporation Information

6.9.2 Casada Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Casada Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Casada Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Casada Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Beurer

6.10.1 Beurer Corporation Information

6.10.2 Beurer Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Beurer Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Beurer Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Beurer Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Human Touch

6.11.1 Human Touch Corporation Information

6.11.2 Human Touch Luxury Massage Equipment Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Human Touch Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Human Touch Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Human Touch Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 HealthmateForever

6.12.1 HealthmateForever Corporation Information

6.12.2 HealthmateForever Luxury Massage Equipment Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 HealthmateForever Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 HealthmateForever Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.12.5 HealthmateForever Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 JSB Healthcare

6.13.1 JSB Healthcare Corporation Information

6.13.2 JSB Healthcare Luxury Massage Equipment Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 JSB Healthcare Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 JSB Healthcare Luxury Massage Equipment Product Portfolio

6.13.5 JSB Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

7 Luxury Massage Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Luxury Massage Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luxury Massage Equipment

7.4 Luxury Massage Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Luxury Massage Equipment Distributors List

8.3 Luxury Massage Equipment Customers

9 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Dynamics

9.1 Luxury Massage Equipment Industry Trends

9.2 Luxury Massage Equipment Growth Drivers

9.3 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Challenges

9.4 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Massage Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Massage Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Massage Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Massage Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Massage Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Massage Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”