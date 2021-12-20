Multi-Family Flooring Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Armstrong Flooring, Forbo Flooring, Polyflor

“

The report titled Global Multi-Family Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Multi-Family Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Multi-Family Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Multi-Family Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Multi-Family Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Multi-Family Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Multi-Family Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Multi-Family Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Multi-Family Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Multi-Family Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Multi-Family Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Multi-Family Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong Flooring, Forbo Flooring, Polyflor, Gerflor, Flowcrete Group, LG Hausys, Stonhard Group, RMG Polyvinyl India Limited, Marvel Vinyls, Tarkett, Responsive Industries, Trelleborg Rubber Flooring, Interface, Inc., Mohawk Group, Sika Group, Mondo Contract Flooring, Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd, John Lord, Grabo Plast, Hanwha L&C

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vinyl Flooring

Linoleum Flooring

Rubber Flooring

Textile Based Flooring

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apartment Complex

Public Housing

Residential

Others



The Multi-Family Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Multi-Family Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Multi-Family Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Multi-Family Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Multi-Family Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Multi-Family Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Multi-Family Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Multi-Family Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Multi-Family Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Multi-Family Flooring

1.2 Multi-Family Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Multi-Family Flooring Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.3 Linoleum Flooring

1.2.4 Rubber Flooring

1.2.5 Textile Based Flooring

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Multi-Family Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Multi-Family Flooring Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Apartment Complex

1.3.3 Public Housing

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Multi-Family Flooring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Multi-Family Flooring Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Multi-Family Flooring Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Multi-Family Flooring Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Multi-Family Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Multi-Family Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Multi-Family Flooring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Multi-Family Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Multi-Family Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Multi-Family Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Multi-Family Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Multi-Family Flooring Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Multi-Family Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Multi-Family Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Multi-Family Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Multi-Family Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Multi-Family Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Multi-Family Flooring Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Multi-Family Flooring Revenue by Country

3.4 Europe Multi-Family Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Multi-Family Flooring Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Multi-Family Flooring Revenue by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Multi-Family Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Multi-Family Flooring Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Multi-Family Flooring Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Multi-Family Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Multi-Family Flooring Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Multi-Family Flooring Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Multi-Family Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Family Flooring Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Family Flooring Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Multi-Family Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Multi-Family Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Multi-Family Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Multi-Family Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Multi-Family Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Multi-Family Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Multi-Family Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Multi-Family Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Armstrong Flooring

6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information

6.1.2 Armstrong Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Armstrong Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Armstrong Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Armstrong Flooring Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Forbo Flooring

6.2.1 Forbo Flooring Corporation Information

6.2.2 Forbo Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Forbo Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Forbo Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Forbo Flooring Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Polyflor

6.3.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

6.3.2 Polyflor Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Polyflor Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Polyflor Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Polyflor Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Gerflor

6.4.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

6.4.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Gerflor Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Gerflor Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Gerflor Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Flowcrete Group

6.5.1 Flowcrete Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 Flowcrete Group Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Flowcrete Group Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Flowcrete Group Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Flowcrete Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 LG Hausys

6.6.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

6.6.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 LG Hausys Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 LG Hausys Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.6.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Stonhard Group

6.6.1 Stonhard Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Stonhard Group Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Stonhard Group Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Stonhard Group Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Stonhard Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited

6.8.1 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Corporation Information

6.8.2 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.8.5 RMG Polyvinyl India Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Marvel Vinyls

6.9.1 Marvel Vinyls Corporation Information

6.9.2 Marvel Vinyls Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Marvel Vinyls Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Marvel Vinyls Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Marvel Vinyls Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Tarkett

6.10.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

6.10.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Tarkett Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Tarkett Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Tarkett Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Responsive Industries

6.11.1 Responsive Industries Corporation Information

6.11.2 Responsive Industries Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Responsive Industries Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Responsive Industries Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Responsive Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring

6.12.1 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Corporation Information

6.12.2 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Trelleborg Rubber Flooring Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Interface, Inc.

6.13.1 Interface, Inc. Corporation Information

6.13.2 Interface, Inc. Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Interface, Inc. Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Interface, Inc. Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Interface, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Mohawk Group

6.14.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 Mohawk Group Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Mohawk Group Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Mohawk Group Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Mohawk Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Sika Group

6.15.1 Sika Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Sika Group Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Sika Group Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Sika Group Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Sika Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Mondo Contract Flooring

6.16.1 Mondo Contract Flooring Corporation Information

6.16.2 Mondo Contract Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Mondo Contract Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Mondo Contract Flooring Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Mondo Contract Flooring Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd

6.17.1 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Corporation Information

6.17.2 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Shanghai 3C Industrial Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 John Lord

6.18.1 John Lord Corporation Information

6.18.2 John Lord Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 John Lord Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 John Lord Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.18.5 John Lord Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Grabo Plast

6.19.1 Grabo Plast Corporation Information

6.19.2 Grabo Plast Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Grabo Plast Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Grabo Plast Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Grabo Plast Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Hanwha L&C

6.20.1 Hanwha L&C Corporation Information

6.20.2 Hanwha L&C Multi-Family Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Hanwha L&C Multi-Family Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Hanwha L&C Multi-Family Flooring Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Hanwha L&C Recent Developments/Updates

7 Multi-Family Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Multi-Family Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Multi-Family Flooring

7.4 Multi-Family Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Multi-Family Flooring Distributors List

8.3 Multi-Family Flooring Customers

9 Multi-Family Flooring Market Dynamics

9.1 Multi-Family Flooring Industry Trends

9.2 Multi-Family Flooring Growth Drivers

9.3 Multi-Family Flooring Market Challenges

9.4 Multi-Family Flooring Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Multi-Family Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Multi-Family Flooring by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Multi-Family Flooring by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Multi-Family Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Multi-Family Flooring by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Multi-Family Flooring by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Multi-Family Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Multi-Family Flooring by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Multi-Family Flooring by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”