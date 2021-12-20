Sleeping Mat Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | DECATHLON, Go Outdoors, REI CO.OP

“

The report titled Global Sleeping Mat Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sleeping Mat market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sleeping Mat market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sleeping Mat market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sleeping Mat market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sleeping Mat report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sleeping Mat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sleeping Mat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sleeping Mat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sleeping Mat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sleeping Mat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sleeping Mat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DECATHLON, Go Outdoors, REI CO.OP, SOUND ASLEEP, Therm-A-Rest, ALPKIT, MEC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Inflatable Sleeping Mat

Non-inflatable Sleeping Mat

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Outdoor Camping

Home

Other



The Sleeping Mat Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sleeping Mat market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sleeping Mat market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sleeping Mat market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sleeping Mat industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sleeping Mat market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sleeping Mat market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sleeping Mat market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sleeping Mat Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sleeping Mat

1.2 Sleeping Mat Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sleeping Mat Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Inflatable Sleeping Mat

1.2.3 Non-inflatable Sleeping Mat

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Sleeping Mat Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sleeping Mat Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Outdoor Camping

1.3.3 Home

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Sleeping Mat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sleeping Mat Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Sleeping Mat Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Sleeping Mat Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Sleeping Mat Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sleeping Mat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sleeping Mat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sleeping Mat Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Sleeping Mat Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sleeping Mat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sleeping Mat Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Sleeping Mat Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Sleeping Mat Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sleeping Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Sleeping Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Sleeping Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sleeping Mat Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sleeping Mat Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sleeping Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sleeping Mat Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sleeping Mat Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sleeping Mat Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sleeping Mat Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sleeping Mat Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sleeping Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sleeping Mat Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sleeping Mat Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sleeping Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sleeping Mat Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sleeping Mat Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Sleeping Mat Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sleeping Mat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sleeping Mat Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Sleeping Mat Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sleeping Mat Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Sleeping Mat Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sleeping Mat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sleeping Mat Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sleeping Mat Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sleeping Mat Business

6.1 DECATHLON

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 DECATHLON Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 DECATHLON Sleeping Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 DECATHLON Products Offered

6.1.5 DECATHLON Recent Development

6.2 Go Outdoors

6.2.1 Go Outdoors Corporation Information

6.2.2 Go Outdoors Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Go Outdoors Sleeping Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Go Outdoors Products Offered

6.2.5 Go Outdoors Recent Development

6.3 REI CO.OP

6.3.1 REI CO.OP Corporation Information

6.3.2 REI CO.OP Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 REI CO.OP Sleeping Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 REI CO.OP Products Offered

6.3.5 REI CO.OP Recent Development

6.4 SOUND ASLEEP

6.4.1 SOUND ASLEEP Corporation Information

6.4.2 SOUND ASLEEP Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 SOUND ASLEEP Sleeping Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SOUND ASLEEP Products Offered

6.4.5 SOUND ASLEEP Recent Development

6.5 Therm-A-Rest

6.5.1 Therm-A-Rest Corporation Information

6.5.2 Therm-A-Rest Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Therm-A-Rest Sleeping Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Therm-A-Rest Products Offered

6.5.5 Therm-A-Rest Recent Development

6.6 ALPKIT

6.6.1 ALPKIT Corporation Information

6.6.2 ALPKIT Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 ALPKIT Sleeping Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 ALPKIT Products Offered

6.6.5 ALPKIT Recent Development

6.7 MEC

6.6.1 MEC Corporation Information

6.6.2 MEC Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 MEC Sleeping Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 MEC Products Offered

6.7.5 MEC Recent Development

7 Sleeping Mat Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sleeping Mat Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sleeping Mat

7.4 Sleeping Mat Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sleeping Mat Distributors List

8.3 Sleeping Mat Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Sleeping Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sleeping Mat by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sleeping Mat by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Sleeping Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sleeping Mat by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sleeping Mat by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Sleeping Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sleeping Mat by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sleeping Mat by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”