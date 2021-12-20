Real Estate Management Solution Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, RealPage, Oracle

Real Estate Management Solution enable the firms to automate their tasks such as lease accounting, asset maintenance management, relocation management and others related to their property. The real estate management solutions act as a bridge between the tenants and the property owners with providing them real time information along with analytics. The growth of real estate market fuelled by rapid urbanisation and increasing construction activities as well as rising digitisation in business has led to increase in demand for real estate management solutions. Although recent pandemic has led to certain setbacks for real estate market which may limit the growth potential for real estate management solutions market in the short term. North America is currently the largest market of real estate management solution.

Latest released the research study on Global Real Estate Management Solution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Real Estate Management Solution Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Real Estate Management Solution. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hitachi Vantara (United States) ,IBM Corporation (United States) ,SAP SE (Germany),Oracle Corporation (United States) ,MCS Solutions (Belgium),RealPage (United States),Indus Systems (United States),Rentec Direct (United States),Property Boulevard (United States),Wipro Ltd. (India).

Market Drivers:

Rapid Urbanisation has led to Surge in Construction and Building Activities

Digitisation of Various Businesses

Market Trend:

SaaS based Solutions are increasing in Popularity

Challenges:

Glitches or Irregularities in Software

Opportunities:

Integration of Risk Management Software with the Real Estate Management Solution

The Global Real Estate Management Solution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management, Asset Maintenance Management, Workspace and Relocation Management, Reservation Management), End Use (Property managers, Housing associations), Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Service Level Agreement Management), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Real Estate Management Solution Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Real Estate Management Solution market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Real Estate Management Solution Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Real Estate Management Solution

Chapter 4: Presenting the Real Estate Management Solution Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Real Estate Management Solution market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Real Estate Management Solution Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

