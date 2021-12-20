Uncategorized

Commercial Real Estate Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Commercial Real Estate market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Shortage of Building Land and Labor Availability

– The current major problems of the industry are shortage of building land, the shortage of labor, and the regulatory regime under which the industry operates. However, the problem regarding shortage of land has somewhat abated.
– Most of the land marketed by the Land Authority is for target price projects. The Finance Ministry now allows entrepreneurs who have won the land tenders to use 60% of the land for target price projects (that is for young couples or for families who do not own a home).
– The remaining 40% of the land can be used to build houses for the general public. This has greatly improved the problem of land scarcity in the country. The next big problem is the shortage of construction workers. That is one of the major reasons for the rise in the production costs, which has risen greatly in the past five years.
– This problem will be alleviated by the agreement with China, which will bring in Chinese construction workers. Although the Palestinian construction workers are very well trained, there is a problem with their work timings, despite their excellent work.
– The shortage of land and workers poses a problem for the developers and the government alike. In order to solve the problem of housing shortage and rising prices, they must make land available and make sure that there is sufficient work force for the current needs.
– The current accumulated shortage of housing is 149,000. Since 2000, housing starts have usually been less than the annual creation of households.
– Construction of nearly 58,000 houses was completed in 2016 and during the past five years, the annual average numbered to 54,000 houses. In 2016, housing starts were 53,300. The average annual housing starts during the past five years was 48,840.
Property Investment in is Evolving to Offer Ample and Flexible Opportunities

– Investing in various types of commercial properties and/or private residential projects is a practice, which is emerging as an increasingly viable alternative. The market is evolving to broaden its offering and cater to the foreign investors’ needs.
– Financial experts, global asset managers, and government representatives say the property market is a solid and attractive alternative to others.
– This is mainly due to the fact that despite the mounting anticipation of a drop in i real estate prices, property prices remain impervious and continue to rise year over year.
– This is further compounded by the fact that, in the face of indications that ‘s economy is slowing down, the slower 3.2% growth rate expected this year, is still a faster pace than most economies in the or .
– Looking beyond the financial aspects of this type of transaction, there are many emotional aspects that are driving foreign investments in real estate in , namely Zionism and the rising anti-Semitism in the world.

Market Overview:

  • The demand for real estate sector in remains relatively stable and was growing at a decent pace during the historic period of 2015-2018. According to the data by ’s Central Bureau of Statistics of , the construction area for commercial properties involving varied business services had maximum approval compared to hotels. REITs – REITs are yet to make an impact on the commercial space demand, unlike that in residential area.
  • – In the industrial segment, hi-tech and biotech industries are expanding at a rapid rate every year.
  • – is second only to the US Silicon Valley in the hi-tech sector, and has the largest number of NASDAQ-listed companies outside North .
  • – is considered to be the leader of the world’s high tech developments, with the presence of multiple hi-tech companies that excel in computer technologies, semiconductors, and communications.
  • – Retail real estate segment registered a moderate NOI growth of about 0.5-1% lower than that of previous years, owing to the rise in the ecommerce sales shifting from the traditional brick and mortar set

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Arko Holdings Ltd
  • Ashtrom Group Ltd
  • Gazit
  • Globe Ltd
  • Azrieli Group Ltd
  • Melisron Ltd
  • Elbit Imaging Ltd.

    Scope of the Report:

  • A complete background analysis of i commercial real estate market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview is covered in the report
  • Office
  • Industrial
  • By Property Type Retail
  • Hotels
  • Other Property Types

    Commercial Real Estate market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Commercial Real Estate market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Commercial Real Estate market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Commercial Real Estate market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Commercial Real Estate market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Commercial Real Estate ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Commercial Real Estate market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Commercial Real Estate space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Commercial Real Estate market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Commercial Real Estate Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Commercial Real Estate Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Commercial Real Estate market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Commercial Real Estate market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Commercial Real Estate market trends that influence the global Commercial Real Estate market

    Detailed TOC of Commercial Real Estate Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION

    2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

    4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    5 MARKET DYNAMICS
    5.1 Market Overview
    5.2 Drivers
    5.3 Restraints
    5.4 Opportunities
    5.5 Technological Innovations
    5.6 PESTLE Analysis
    5.7 Industry Policies and Government Regulations
    5.8 Insights on Existing and Upcoming Projects in
    5.9 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants
    5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    5.9.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 Offices
    6.2 Industrial
    6.3 Retail
    6.4 Hotels
    6.5 Other Property Types

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
    7.1 Private Equity in Real Estate
    7.2 FDI in Real Estate

    8 COMPANY PROFILES
    8.1 Arko Holdings Ltd
    8.2 Ashtrom Group Ltd
    8.3 Gazit-Globe Ltd
    8.4 Azrieli Group Ltd
    8.5 Melisron Ltd
    8.6 Elbit Imaging Ltd

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    10 APPENDIX

