Packaging Industry in 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Industrial Demand for Down Gauging to Drive the Market

– Packaging has been preferred in many instances, owing to its low usage of resources and energy, as compared to alternative forms of packaging methods. It provides significant performance advantages over rigid packagings, such as significant reductions in packaging costs, materials used, and transportation costs. Flexible packaging for commodity goods and services requires large volumes of raw materials, despite the low-profit-margin for product polymer manufacturers, as there are a plethora of raw material suppliers in the industry to cater to this demand.

– The price of plastic feedstocks is subject to the variability of the global hydrocarbon market, which determines the price and the costs incurred by plastic polymer manufacturers. To counter this, packaging manufacturers have searched for alternatives, to provide a much better solution, which has a reduced impact on the environment, and which is expected to produce higher efficiency.

– Down gauging refers to reducing the amount of material in a product, while still maintaining, or even improving the properties of the material. Improved plastics have been recognized to offer tremendous down gauging opportunities in packaging. A gram or two saved in the weight of a package has been identified to have an enormous impact on the environment, and the energy efficiency obtained when considering millions of individual packages produced annually.

Food & Beverage End-user Segment to Have the Largest Market Share

– The steady decline in poverty rates, coupled with a growing middle-class population, has led to the growth of the food industry in . Packaged food products have recorded high growth, owing to the growing need for convenience and ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle of the local populace.

– Packaging companies around the world are manufacturing packages that help achieve these objectives so that food manufacturer can safely transport and sell their products to end customers. is witnessing the fastest growth for retail packaging in the food sector, after Brazil, in Latin .

– Owing to the slump in soft drink consumption in North and , is seen as a potential market. Though carbonated soft drinks sales are declining, due to growing conscientious population, high growth is witnessed in the RTD drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices.

– From morning juice to rejuvenating drinks, consumers currently are spending more on products that are safe to consume to keep them refreshed. On the other hand, the consumption of alcoholic drinks in this country is on the rise, due to low taxes, unregulated marketing, and flexible government policies.

– This country has one of the highest per capita consumers of alcohol and there is a surge in the demand for packaging. The packaging for alcohol has increased the portability in the supply chain, allowing consumers to consume at their comfort.

Market Overview:

An enhanced and upgraded economic performance in the region, compounded by a progressively sophisticated consumer and a greater purchasing power, has molded the way of the packaging market in . The outcome is the appearance or emergence of higher quality packaging, offering convenience and graphic appeal. More than 75% of all finished products in need packaging, of these, 90% are in the food and drinks category. Confirming ’s significance to the global industry, its paper packaging segment has seen robust M&A activity as well as investment in new dimensions. This growth and expansion have not yet kept speed with demand, as a substantial amount of its apparent consumption is achieved and satisfied with imports.

– In addition to a developing middle class, improving conditions among poorer customers have fuelled robust expansion in packaging volumes, creating a key opportunity for packaging firms. The industry offers an extensive and diverse range of opportunities where beverages, food processing, personal care, and pharmaceutics are the main sectors.

– The foremost market driver has been the demand for an elongated shelf life of products and varying and changing the lifestyle of people. Additionally, the shelf life can be augmented by protecting products from potential deteriorating agents, such as oxygen, microbes, and moisture. To defend and guard the products, businesses need a cost-effective packaging solution, and at the same period, provide adequate protection to the product.

– Packaging has longer and superior barrier abilities and can effectually defend the product from moisture and oxygen. Though, concerns about the environment and recycling are anticipated to restrict and limit the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

The packaging is a portion of the multi-faceted system for providing products from the point of manufacture to the point of consumption. Its principal purpose is to guard the product and ensure it is delivered safely and securely and in flawless and perfect condition to the end user (manufacturer of product or consumer). Its role in a circular economy is to sustain the value in a product for as long as required and to help remove product waste. It is a sector ripe for future and upcoming innovation.