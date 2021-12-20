Non-Woven Fabric market was valued at 3734.85 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.72% from 2020 to 2027
Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Report is segmented by, trends, latest analytics, top players, application usage, and various important geographical dividends. Non-Woven Fabric market characteristics such as limitations, the future aspects of each section, and growth drivers have been covered in the report. combines market essential details, definitions, categorization, professional market study, and analysis of significant features.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Non-woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc.China is the dominate producer of non-woven fabrics, the production was 2728.6 in 2015, accounting for about 29.40% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 23.51%. Asia has the highest production growth rate from 2011 to 2015, and is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
By Market Verdors:
AVINTIV
Freudenberg
DowDuPont
Ahlstrom
Kimberly-Clark
Fitesa
Glatfelter
Johns Manville
Low & Bonar
Georgia-Pacific
Lydall
Avgol
Hollingsworth & Vose
Toray
First Quality
Fibertex
PEGAS
Asahi Kasei
Mitsui
Kingsafe Group
Dalian Ruiguang Group
Huifeng Nonwoven
Beautiful Nonwoven
Jinsheng Huihuang
By Types:
Hygiene
Construction
Filtration
Automotive
By Applications:
Meltblown
Spunbonded
Spunlace
Needle Punch
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Definition
Assumptions
Research Scope
Market Analysis by Regions
Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027
Chapter 2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
Global Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Type
Global Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Application
Global Non-Woven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
Global Production Market Analysis
Regional Production Market Analysis
2016-2021 Regional Market Performance and Market Share
North America Market
East Asia Market
Europe Market
South Asia Market
Southeast Asia Market
Middle East Market
Africa Market
South America Market
Rest of the World Market
Chapter 4 Global Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)
Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions (2016-2021)
North America Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)
East Asia Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)
Europe Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)
South Asia Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021
Southeast Asia Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)
Middle East Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)
Africa Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)
South America Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)
Continued….
