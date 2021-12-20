Petroleum Pipe Market Current Trends, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook to 2027| ABB, GE Oil & Gas, Kinder Morgan, Saipem

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Petroleum Pipe Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Petroleum Pipe market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Petroleum Pipe report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Petroleum Pipe market and how they will progress in the coming years.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3865415/global-petroleum-pipe-market

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Petroleum Pipe market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Petroleum Pipe market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Petroleum Pipe market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Petroleum Pipe Market Research Report: ABB, GE Oil & Gas, Kinder Morgan, Saipem, Shell, Technip, Bharat Petroleum, BP, Cairn, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Plains All American Pipeline, Plantation Pipeline, Puma Energy, Inter Pipeline, Blue Dolphin Energy Company, Calnev Pipeline, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, China National Petroleum Corporation, Peace Pipe Line, Pembina Pipeline, Perenco, Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company, Enbridge, Energy Transfer Partners, Tallgrass Energy Partners, TEPPCO Partners, TransMontaigne, Transneft

Global Petroleum Pipe Market by Type: Carbon Steel Pipe, Oil-resistant Rubber Pipe, Others

Global Petroleum Pipe Market by Application: Onshore pipeline, Offshore pipeline

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Petroleum Pipe market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Petroleum Pipe market. All of the segments of the global Petroleum Pipe market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Petroleum Pipe market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Petroleum Pipe market?

2. What will be the size of the global Petroleum Pipe market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Petroleum Pipe market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Petroleum Pipe market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Petroleum Pipe market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3865415/global-petroleum-pipe-market

Table of Contents

1 Petroleum Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petroleum Pipe

1.2 Petroleum Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Carbon Steel Pipe

1.2.3 Oil-resistant Rubber Pipe

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Petroleum Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Onshore pipeline

1.3.3 Offshore pipeline

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Petroleum Pipe Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Petroleum Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Petroleum Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Petroleum Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Petroleum Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Petroleum Pipe Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Petroleum Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Petroleum Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Petroleum Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Petroleum Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Petroleum Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Petroleum Pipe Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Petroleum Pipe Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Petroleum Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Petroleum Pipe Production

3.4.1 North America Petroleum Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Petroleum Pipe Production

3.5.1 Europe Petroleum Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Petroleum Pipe Production

3.6.1 China Petroleum Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Petroleum Pipe Production

3.7.1 Japan Petroleum Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Petroleum Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Petroleum Pipe Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petroleum Pipe Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petroleum Pipe Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Pipe Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Petroleum Pipe Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Petroleum Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Petroleum Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Petroleum Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Petroleum Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 GE Oil & Gas

7.2.1 GE Oil & Gas Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.2.2 GE Oil & Gas Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.2.3 GE Oil & Gas Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 GE Oil & Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kinder Morgan

7.3.1 Kinder Morgan Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kinder Morgan Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kinder Morgan Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kinder Morgan Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kinder Morgan Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Saipem

7.4.1 Saipem Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.4.2 Saipem Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Saipem Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Saipem Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Saipem Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Shell

7.5.1 Shell Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shell Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Shell Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Technip

7.6.1 Technip Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.6.2 Technip Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Technip Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Technip Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Technip Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bharat Petroleum

7.7.1 Bharat Petroleum Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bharat Petroleum Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bharat Petroleum Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Bharat Petroleum Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bharat Petroleum Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 BP

7.8.1 BP Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.8.2 BP Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.8.3 BP Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 BP Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BP Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Cairn

7.9.1 Cairn Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cairn Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Cairn Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Cairn Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Cairn Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Caspian Pipeline Consortium

7.10.1 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.10.2 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Plains All American Pipeline

7.11.1 Plains All American Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.11.2 Plains All American Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Plains All American Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Plains All American Pipeline Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Plains All American Pipeline Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Plantation Pipeline

7.12.1 Plantation Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.12.2 Plantation Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Plantation Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Plantation Pipeline Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Plantation Pipeline Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Puma Energy

7.13.1 Puma Energy Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.13.2 Puma Energy Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Puma Energy Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Puma Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Puma Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Inter Pipeline

7.14.1 Inter Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.14.2 Inter Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Inter Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Inter Pipeline Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Inter Pipeline Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Blue Dolphin Energy Company

7.15.1 Blue Dolphin Energy Company Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.15.2 Blue Dolphin Energy Company Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Blue Dolphin Energy Company Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Blue Dolphin Energy Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Blue Dolphin Energy Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Calnev Pipeline

7.16.1 Calnev Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.16.2 Calnev Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Calnev Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Calnev Pipeline Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Calnev Pipeline Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Caspian Pipeline Consortium

7.17.1 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.17.2 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 China National Petroleum Corporation

7.18.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.18.2 China National Petroleum Corporation Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.18.3 China National Petroleum Corporation Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 China National Petroleum Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 China National Petroleum Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Peace Pipe Line

7.19.1 Peace Pipe Line Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.19.2 Peace Pipe Line Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Peace Pipe Line Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Peace Pipe Line Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Peace Pipe Line Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Pembina Pipeline

7.20.1 Pembina Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.20.2 Pembina Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Pembina Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Pembina Pipeline Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Pembina Pipeline Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Perenco

7.21.1 Perenco Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.21.2 Perenco Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Perenco Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Perenco Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Perenco Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company

7.22.1 Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.22.2 Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Enbridge

7.23.1 Enbridge Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.23.2 Enbridge Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Enbridge Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Enbridge Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Enbridge Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Energy Transfer Partners

7.24.1 Energy Transfer Partners Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.24.2 Energy Transfer Partners Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Energy Transfer Partners Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Energy Transfer Partners Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Energy Transfer Partners Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Tallgrass Energy Partners

7.25.1 Tallgrass Energy Partners Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.25.2 Tallgrass Energy Partners Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Tallgrass Energy Partners Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Tallgrass Energy Partners Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 TEPPCO Partners

7.26.1 TEPPCO Partners Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.26.2 TEPPCO Partners Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.26.3 TEPPCO Partners Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 TEPPCO Partners Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 TEPPCO Partners Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 TransMontaigne

7.27.1 TransMontaigne Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.27.2 TransMontaigne Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.27.3 TransMontaigne Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 TransMontaigne Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 TransMontaigne Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Transneft

7.28.1 Transneft Petroleum Pipe Corporation Information

7.28.2 Transneft Petroleum Pipe Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Transneft Petroleum Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Transneft Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Transneft Recent Developments/Updates

8 Petroleum Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Petroleum Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Petroleum Pipe

8.4 Petroleum Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Petroleum Pipe Distributors List

9.3 Petroleum Pipe Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Petroleum Pipe Industry Trends

10.2 Petroleum Pipe Growth Drivers

10.3 Petroleum Pipe Market Challenges

10.4 Petroleum Pipe Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Pipe by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Petroleum Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Petroleum Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Petroleum Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Petroleum Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Petroleum Pipe

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Pipe by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Pipe by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Pipe by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Pipe by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Petroleum Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Pipe by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.