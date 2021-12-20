Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report 2021: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027| Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Asahi Glass, BASF, PPG

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report: Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Asahi Glass, BASF, PPG, Binani 3b-The Fibreglass, Owens Corning, Chomarat Group, Johns Manville, Jushi Group, Nippon Sheet Glass, Nitto Boseki

Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market by Type: Continuous Fibers, Discontinuous (Short) Fibers

Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market by Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, Construction, Others

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market. All of the segments of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market?

2. What will be the size of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market?

Table of Contents

1 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic

1.2 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Continuous Fibers

1.2.3 Discontinuous (Short) Fibers

1.3 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production

3.6.1 China Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

7.1.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Asahi Glass

7.2.1 Asahi Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Asahi Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Asahi Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Asahi Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Asahi Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 PPG

7.4.1 PPG Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.4.2 PPG Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.4.3 PPG Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass

7.5.1 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Owens Corning

7.6.1 Owens Corning Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Owens Corning Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Owens Corning Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Chomarat Group

7.7.1 Chomarat Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chomarat Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Chomarat Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Chomarat Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chomarat Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Johns Manville

7.8.1 Johns Manville Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johns Manville Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Johns Manville Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Jushi Group

7.9.1 Jushi Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jushi Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Jushi Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nippon Sheet Glass

7.10.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Nitto Boseki

7.11.1 Nitto Boseki Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nitto Boseki Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Nitto Boseki Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Nitto Boseki Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Nitto Boseki Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic

8.4 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Distributors List

9.3 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Industry Trends

10.2 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Challenges

10.4 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

